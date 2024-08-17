PARIS OLYMPICS AND ENOH’S SONG OF HOPE

BOLAJI AFOLABI argues for prompt overhauling of the sports sector

For sports aficionados, supporters, and many Nigerians, Friday, August 9 was an unusual day. For hours, various media platforms, and social media handles were abuzz with the hope and prayers that Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan who came third at the semi finals would make it on technical grounds for the finals of the 110 metres hurdles. The event was the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics. The apprehension of many Nigerians was hinged on the fact that the Ogun-born hurdler was Nigeria’s last realistic hope for medals at the games. This was not minding that Hannah Reuben would be on the mat following day for the women’s 76 kg freestyle wrestling. Hopes were subsequently dashed, as the speedy hurdler who posted 12:55 seconds did not make the final cut.

This unexpected, and unfortunate development snowballed into a cacophony of regrets, accusations and blame-games in the sporting community. From reports, Team Nigeria’s camp was thrown into a “mourning mode” just as the country’s fraternity of human kinetics in and around Paris, as well as here at home. Nigerians are hyper-passionate about sports. This needs not be overemphasized. Over the years, it has become the only unifying capital for a country that is divided along ethnic, tribal, and religious considerations. Through sports, such leanings and similar banal segmentations are usually shoved aside. With sports, nobody remembers language, creed, and location. With the ghost of the 2012 London Olympics, where Nigeria failed to win any medal staring the nation in Paris, the anger, complaints, and negative exertions of people was understandable.

I was privileged to attend the 2004 Olympics in Greece. Yes I did, courtesy of my selfless and inspirational principal in The Presidency at the time. A few days to the closing ceremony of the 2004 Olympics in Greece with no medal prospect, I engaged with Patrick Ekeji who was Nigeria’s *Chef de Mission* to the global tournament. After late dinner at the Holiday Inn “Nigeria House” in Athens. Ekeji, the foremost dual-lingual sports administrator who presently serves as Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Deputy Chief of Staff quipped: “We are condemned to win medals. We can’t leave here without any medal.” Happily, the “Nigerian House,” Olympics Stadium, Athletics Village, and other areas including Marousi, Omonoia and Kolonaki squares, restaurants, and pubs were besieged, and thrown into hours of jubilation when Team Nigeria won bronze medals at the men’s 4×100, and 4×400 relay events.

That Nigeria’s shambolic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics games has elicited negative reactions and outright condemnation among many people is not surprising. Nigeria is a nation of about 200million people with over 250 ethnic groups, positioned as one of Africa’s largest economies, boasting about $3,62.81 billion gross domestic product, (GDP). Nigeria has produced some of the most brilliant and successful achievers in sports and other sectors over time. Failing to make the awards-list is unacceptable.

Nigeria expended billions of naira, on a quadrennial event in which it featured 88 athletes who participated in 12 events and came back not even with *metals of participation.* Jamaica spent paltry $2,300 on each athlete and won one Gold, three Silver, two Bronze medals. Nigeria’s below par outing can only be inexplicable. Smaller African countries like Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Kenya performed better than Nigeria. These are countries which had hitherto looked up to Nigeria for inspiration. How about countries like St. Lucia and Uzbekistan, with populations below some of our states in Nigeria, excelling at the meet?

Prior to the Olympics, many athletes posted impressive results which encouraged Nigerians to invest their trust and belief in them as potential medal winners. Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Ese Brume, Kanyisola Ajayi, and few others posted very good times in their respective events at different meets and competitions at home and abroad this year. Blessing Oborodudu, and her female colleagues in wrestling showcased their readiness for the Olympics games. Not forgetting the Super Falcons who defeated arch-rivals South Africa to qualify for the female football event after 20 years.

Same for D’Tigress, the female basketball team which defeated every opposition all the way to the Olympic podium. With the convergence of these superlative performances and the desire to accomplish more, it was not out of place that people expressed hope and had expectations on Nigeria’s chances at the Olympics. At the end of the games, however, and contrary to predictions, Nigeria was not among Africa’s “Top 10” finishers. We “flourished and excelled” in the back-pages as one of the dismal performers in Africa and the world.

More worrisome was that some athletes of Nigerian descent competed for other countries. These included those who changed nationalities due to the arbitrary, nepotistic, and capricious attitudes of some Nigerian officials and managers. Watching helplessly as they won medals for their adopted nations triggered psychological discomfort, even emotional torture. Annette Echikunwoke won silver medal for USA in Hammer Throw after being frustrated and chased out of Nigeria by some overzealous officials at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, (AFN). Same with Salwa Eid Naser (formerly Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu) who also won silver medal in 400 metres, for little known Bahrain. She has been in the country since 2014 and naturalised. Watching others including Yemisi Ogunleye, Victoria Ohuruogu, Barthelemy Chinenze, Samu Omorodion and Michael Olise winning medals for Germany, Great Britain, France, and Spain in different sports evoked teary eyes, and mood swings.

From major stakeholders in the sports sector to politicians and ordinary citizens, it has been consistent and continued condemnation. Respected sports journalist, Dr. Mumini Alao believes that, “Nigerian sports is grossly underfunded which is a reflection of our poor economy. Unfortunately, even the little that is made available by government is often managed by selfish and corrupt sports administrators.” Enefiok Udo-Obong, two-time Olympics medalist in men’s relay believes that, “the failure of our athletes to win any medal is due to a combination of lack of preparation, bad luck, and incompetence of some of the handlers.” Chioma Ajunwa, Nigeria’s first-ever Olympics gold medalist won at Atlanta 1996 declared that, “it is a pity and painful that we keep saying the same thing after every edition of Olympics.” There are indeed reports that before the event, the Nigerian contingent had plethora of avoidable and resolvable issues.

Why have we abandoned weightlifting, boxing, and few other sports in which Nigeria had comparative advantage in the past? Can we learn from Uzbekistan which concentrated on boxing and delivered five gold medals; out of the eight won by the country? What happened to our swimming with the water bodies our country is blessed with? This is one sport with multiple medal prospects where our brother nation South Africa consistently excels. Why not us?

Going forward, given the numerous benefits of sports including youth empowerment, the promotion of national unity, curtailment of social vices, reduction of security challenges, and significant contributions to economic growth, the sector requires immediate and prompt overhauling. Every sub-sector of the nation’s sports superstructure needs people with new visions, fresh ideas, and creative approaches to leadership. Udo-Obong believes that, “people must be held accountable.The first thing is a sweeping change in the executive of sporting federations. A lot of board members have nothing to offer, only perhaps for title in which they are ready to pay their way for.”

Ajunwa counselled that, “Nigerian sports must put their house in order and stop recycling good for nothing administrators. Let them put in position those that really love and know sports, it’s powers, and what it can do for a nation rather than those that are there for pecuniary reasons.” Any circus approach, and motions without realistic movement must be jettisoned. The only way to get it right is to do the right thing in resourceful appointments into leadership, realizable planning, and improved funding. Can we juxtapose Sir Sebastian Coe’s achievements, who was a multi-decorated Olympian as President of Great Britain’s Olympic Committee with that of his Nigerian counterpart, septuagenarian Engineer Habu Gumel who has led the country to four Olympics?

There seem to be bright lights in the recent bleak experience that the sports administration can build upon towards having realisable and practicable vision. Through D’Tigress, Nigeria emerged as the first African basketball team, male or female to get to the Quarter finals at the Olympics. The team defeated Australia and Canada, the 3rd and 5th world ranked teams. Also, 32 year-old Rena Wakama was declared the “Best Coach” at the Olympics, just as Ezinne Kalu named in the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Women stars team; first in Africa. In long jump, Ese Brume and two others qualified for finals, first time by any African country. Despite not winning medals, some athletes ranked among the best in the world.

Perhaps, Minister John Enoh’s sustained admittance of taking responsibility for Nigeria’s failure, and promise to overhaul the sports sector may be the greatest positive. Away from the combative, arrogant, and know-it-all posturing of some of his predecessors, Enoh who may have been a victim of naivety and delegated legislation needs to be given benefit of the doubt in his determination to “right the wrongs” and put “round pegs in round holes.” Can he break the iron-cast grip of few “principalities, strongholds, and powers” that have held the nation’s sports down for years? Robert Nesta Marley and Jimmy Cliff, two iconic reggae superstars, in different songs, at different times, request to be watchful as we expect that “time will tell.”

Afolabi is a development communications specialist, was with the Office of Public Affairs in The Presidency