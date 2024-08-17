Over 100 Players Set for Odele Age Group Tennis Tourney

The second edition of Gbolahan Odele age group tennis tournament has been scheduled to start on Monday, August 19 in Lagos.

A total of 120 junior tennis players have already registered for the annual competition with high expectations to showcase their talents and get better in the sport.

The event being organized by Badejo Sports headed by Coach Dele Badejo will take place at the Adejumo Tennis Sports Complex in Egbeda Lagos. It could be recalled that the first edition took place in Ikeja.

Badejo said all is set for the age group competition aimed at catching young talents in tennis.

“We have been working hard on the organisational aspects of the competition. We are ready and we expect the young ones to have a great time throughout the event,” Badejo said.

Sponsor of the tournament, Odele, said it was his way of keeping the young ones busy during the holidays and a deliberate effort to give back to society.

“I intend to make things and lives better than the way they are for the youths and people around me. We, the people, are the government and we must influence our tiny locale with weighty intentions to make that small but effective difference in our local government area. We do not have to wait on the government to sponsor events such as this to showcase our greater tomorrow,” Odele said.

The tournament is staged for boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 16. There will be U-12, U-14 and U-16 competitions in the male and female cadres.

The competition ends on August 24.