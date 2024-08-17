Off the Hook, But Still Blemished?

After an initial life ban by FIFA and a 50,000 Swiss Francs fine, the Court of Arbitration on Sports (CAS) reduced his punishment to five years and cancelled the fine and Samson Siasia would be free to participate in football activities in the coming days. Though he is already being courted by a Nigerian club as Chief Coach, the question remains if the former Nigeria international will ever get a ‘clean bill of health’ for the bribery allegation he was charged with by the world football governing body

On August 16, 2019, former Super Eagles striker and coach, Samson Siasia was banned for life and fined $50,000 by the world football governing body, FIFA for agreeing to ‘the manipulation of matches.’

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of the world football body found Siasia guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

However, his punishment was reduced to a five-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

According to CAS, a life ban for a first time offender who was also passive in the said offence was inappropriate though such acts need to be punished all the same to serve as a deterrent to others.

In the coming days however, the former Nantes of France attacker will be a free man and be eligible to participate in football matters and reports have it that he is weighing an offer to take over as the head coach of Mighty Jets, as his lengthy FIFA ban nears its end, after his suspension.

The Jos-based club was reported to have put forward a lucrative offer of N10 million per month to secure Siasia’s services and that he is seriously considering the proposal.

“I can confirm that Mighty Jets have tabled an offer to the coach (Samson Siasia) and the coach appears willing and interested in taking the job,” the source disclosed.

FIFA initially handed Siasia a lifetime ban in August 2019 due to alleged involvement in match-fixing. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the ban to five years in June 2021, meaning it will expire in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Siasia has always emphasised his innocence since the ugly incident, stating that the FIFA ban was based on little or no evidence.

“There’s no proof to that. When you talk about corruption, is it not when money exchanges hands and all that? There was nothing. There’s no video, no evidence of any wrongdoing. Just because I was talking to a match-fixer, does it make me a match-fixer? No. That was the most annoying part of it,” Siasia had said.

He however admitted that the ban was a big set back for him.

“I was actually doing well as a coach. And out of nowhere, bang, it hit me like a slug to my chest, and it broke me down. I wasn’t prepared for it and it just kind of messed up everything. They accuse you of something that actually never happened. It’s very painful. And then ban you for life for what you did not do. There’s no proof to that effect. But all the same, it’s almost over.

“The most important thing was that I fought my way back from the life ban. They reduced it to five years, because they knew I didn’t do it,” he reiterated.

Although Siasia says he has moved on from that disappointment, he was still disenchanted that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and indeed Nigerian government did not do anything to help him at least, even if it were to ask him questions about the allegations, or secure lawyers to assist him.

“They just left me on my own, and did nothing. it’s almost over now, but the country should have done better than what she did to me.”

Aside from the individuals and groups who supported him throughout the ordeal, Siasia praises his wife, Eunice, for being his rock and anchor in the storm.

“My wife knew I didn’t do anything. I’ve been with her forever. So, she knows… even the women know you better than yourself… She’s awesome. She’s everything.”

Siasia played 51 international matches for Nigeria, in which he scored 13 goals. He was part of the team that participated in the 1994 FIFA World Cup and won the 1994 African Nations Cup.

He was also a member of the Nigerian team that won bronze at 1992 African Nations Cup in Senegal.

He participated in the National Team over a period of 11 years.

In 2005, Siasia coached the Under 20 team and took them to the final of the 2005 Under-20 World Cup before losing to Argentina 2–1. He also assisted Augustine Eguavoen in coaching the national team.

He is the third African to be banned by Fifa for his links to Perumal after former Sierra Leone FA official Abu Baakrr Kabba and former Botswana FA official Mooketsi Kgotlele were suspended in July for five years and for life respectively.

As Siasia regained his freedom in the coming days, it remains to be seen if the blemish that has smeared his name would not continue to hurt and hunt his coaching career.