NMDPRA Apprehends Four Persons over Illegal Sale of Petrol in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday announced the arrest of four persons in Abuja over the illegal sale of petroleum products.

A statement by the midstream and downstream regulator said that the alleged culprits were picked up while operating illegal fuel dumps and depots around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The team was led by the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha as well as the Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Mustapha Lamorde.

According to the statement, the surveillance which led the team to some outlets around the metropolis was carried out in collaboration with security agencies.

“Four persons were eventually apprehended and taken into custody. The perpetrators were arrested and subsequently handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for prosecution,” the NMDPRA said.

It came hours after the NMDPRA hosted a stakeholders meeting involving major retail outlet managers in the FCT. The meeting, the statement said, was aimed at reiterating the Authority’s standing regulations against illegal peddling of petroleum products, particularly the sale of fuel in jerry cans.

“Marketers were warned that henceforth, NMDPRA will ensure strict compliance by increasing its surveillance monitoring routine and would seriously clamp down on erring marketers who are seen to be aiding and abetting this practice by suspending their retail licences.

“The Authority is taking this decisive step to safeguard lives and properties of Nigerians that are usually at risk of fire outbreaks through improper handling of the volatile and highly flammable product.

“The Authority is also mindful of the nefarious practices of cross border smuggling of the products with the use of jerry cans.

“The retail outlets were pointed to the proliferation of illegal sale of petroleum products especially PMS in jerry cans around the metropolis and particularly along the retail outlets’ roadways.

” They were warned to desist from servicing these illegal peddlers as failure to do so would result in the suspension of their retail licences,” the industry regulator said.