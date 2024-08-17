NJC to Probe Allegations of Misconduct against 27 Judges

*Issues letter of advice to Oyo judge

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council has set up four different committees to investigate allegations of various levels of misconduct against 27 judges.

The decision was taken at the body’s 106th Meeting held on August 14 and 15, 2024, in Abuja.



Meanwhile, the council presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, resolved to issue a letter of advice to Justice O. M. Olagunju of the Oyo State High Court, urging him to “be circumspect as a judicial officer before acting, even in the most challenging situation.”

The charge, according to a statement by the NJC, was based on the report of a committee that investigated him over alleged “uncouch language” in a letter he had written to the CJN.



The statement signed by the NJC’s Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, noted that the judge in the said letter had challenged the NJC’s decision viz-a-viz its Policy Direction on Appointment of President Court of the Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.



“Council at the Meeting considered the Report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee on 22 petitions written against 27 judicial officers of the Federal and State High Courts and decided to empanel four (4) committees to investigate allegations in the petitions that were found meritorious.

“The remaining 18 petitions were discountenance for lacking in merit, abandoned, or being sub judice,” the statement read in part.



Meanwhile, the NJC according to the statement also considered the report of its Performance Evaluation of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts of record and resolved to issue letters ranging from commendation, appreciation, no submission and non-performance to 215 judges all over the federation.

The NJC was said to have also placed five judges on its pre-sanction watchlist register for poor performance and the affected judges would be recommended to the council for appropriate sanction if they do not improve on their performance.



“Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, in the meeting being the last one before his retirement, appreciated the cooperation he received from members of the council and the council’s secretariat and implored them to extend same to his successor.

“Members of the council also eulogised the outgoing CJN and Chairman one after the other and wished him good health in retirement,” the statement added.