Kano Gov’s Aide Misrepresented Barau’s Meeting With Ex-Kano Council Chiefs, Group Alleges

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A group, Maliya Media Reporters, has alleged that the spokesperson for the Kano State Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, misrepresented a meeting between the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau and the former chairmen of the 44 local government areas of the state.

The group specifically alleged that Tofa posted an incorrect information on a WhatsApp platform tagged Kano News Room.

A screenshot of the post indicates that Tofa shared the story on the platform at 4:32 pm on Friday.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi Karkasara, in Abuja on Saturday, the group further alleged that Tofa urged journalists to attribute the story to anonymous sources.

The statement explained that while some blogs used the story, many professional platforms stayed away from the story titled ‘Ganduje Loses Grip As 44 Former Council Chairmen Defect to Barau APC Faction’.

Part of the statement read: “Instead, as the source of the story, Tofa should have released the story as an official statement from Kano Government House, bearing his signature.

“We commend the journalists for their professionalism and commitment to the ethical standards of journalism. We also urge editors and publishers of online and traditional media organisations to take note of this fake news.

“To clarify, on Thursday, the former chairmen from the 44 local government areas (LGAs) of Kano State, led by Alhaji Muhammad Baffa Takai, the former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kano State chapter, were in Abuja to felicitate with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on the establishment of the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

“Specifically, the grassroots politicians hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assenting to the NWDC bill sponsored by Senator Barau. Throughout the meeting, there was no discussion on APC or any other political party in Kano or at the national level; instead, the meeting focused on how to attract more projects to the state.

“To this effect, we urge Tofa to desist from spreading falsehood and fake news that would create disunity among our leaders in Kano and beyond.

“Our leaders should be encouraged, irrespective of political parties, to work together for the development of Kano and the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We pray Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will call Tofa to order to desist immediately from spreading fake news in the interest of our dear state. All hands must be on deck to address the challenges facing us in Kano.”