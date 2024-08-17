Higher Heights: Appreciating the Little Things of Life

High poverty rates in Nigeria continue to have a devastating impact on children, particularly those residing in orphanages. According to the World Health Organisation, one out of three children in Nigeria experience severe poverty (UNICEF, 2024). Children residing in orphanages are at a higher risk of neglect, abuse, and limited physical and cognitive development. Offoha Heritage – Higher Heights, is a charity group organized by children and dedicated to volunteering time and resources to children residing in orphanages. The charity group, established in 2024, is working to improve the lives of vulnerable children through the donation of food and essential supplies as well as educating the children about

physical and mental health, nutrition, dental hygiene, and overall wellness. This charity group is unique in that its efforts are delivered by children to children. In August 2024, Higher Heights (HH) visited Mommy Apo Children’s Home and City of Refugee Orphanage in Abuja. After visiting the orphanages, the HH volunteers shared their experiences. Isaiah Mbamalu (age 17) stated, “It was a humbling experience. If circumstances aligned differently, anyone of us could have been in this orphanage. This experience allowed for an immense sense of gratitude and appreciation.” Lilian Uzo, (age 16), stated, “It was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to appreciate the little things in life.” Jide Nwosu, (age 16), stated, “The experience opened my eyes to the plight of the less privileged, allowing me to appreciate that the world is bigger than just my inner circle or community.” Other volunteers of HH were impressed by the resilience and positive spirit of the children despite their circumstances. The experience provided them a unique perspective on their personal situation in comparison to the children in the orphanages. Overall, the HH volunteers enjoyed the eye-opening experience that taught them a valuable lesson of gratitude and humility. The volunteers have committed to continuing the charity work in the future. They stated that children in our generation should look beyond themselves and understand that giving back is a privilege in and of itself, for which are grateful.

Isaiah C. Mbamalu, Lilian A. Uzo, Jide D. Nwosu, Abuja