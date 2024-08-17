Bimbo Ogundipe Rebirths with Afro Asia Genre

Tosin Clegg

After a long hiatus from music, Bimbo Ogundipe has returned with a new genre she calls AfroAsia rhythm defining it as a blend of traditional African musical instruments with traditional instrumentals from Asia. She believes that as an African woman, and an ambassador for her people, creating this unique blend of music and culture opens up a platform for her to connect with people around the world in a novel fashion. It also allows her to present the world with the talents and richness that Africa has to offer.

She further established that, “My inspiration for this genre stems from the fact that while growing up in Nigeria, in addition to listening to and learning the songs of great Nigerian legends in the likes of late, great, Chief Herbert Ogunde, Chief Jimi Solanke, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Chief Victor Uwaifo, Nelly Uchendu, Miriam Makeba to mention a few, I also listened to lots of Indian music and watched Bollywood movies. I fell in love with the Music, the culture, and the language. I imagined myself in a Saree or Shalwar Kameez, and most times in Buba and Iro, or in georgette up and down attire, singing Hindi and Yoruba songs in the fields, throwing my hands up in the air like they do in the movies, moving, and dancing to the rhythm of the music, and hoping that one day, I too will be presented with the opportunity to sing and perform in Bollywood. It was this love that inspired me to incorporate some of the instruments that create these beautiful and soulful melodies into my song that is already laden with traditional African instruments.”

Since singing Hindi songs was something she did on a regular basis, it was inevitably that some of its elements will eventually flow into her songs, Bimbo expressed. She adds that, “There could not have been a more appropriate song to introduce this genre than Keke-Rickshaw-Maruwa, since it is a song about a three wheeled vehicle that originated from Japan but it is ubiquitous in the subcontinent also in Asia and found its way to Africa.”

Speaking about her plans for her come back unto the music scene she explains that, “I am an independent artist. I sponsored this whole project myself. This includes the music production which was released on April first, 2024, the soon to be released music video, and an animation video. As a physician and a physical therapist who is also a singer/songwriter, my goal is to use my music not only for entertainment purposes but as a means to facilitate continuous cross-cultural connections between people around the globe. When people hear my music, I want them to have an intellectual experience, which I hope will cause them to act in a manner that will effect a positive change in their beliefs and actions.

Additionally, my goal is to use my music as a medium for healing. Research has shown time and time again that the use of music as a tool for healing cannot be underestimated. It is for this reason that I found an organisation called Music, Medicine, and Missions. This platform is an opportunity for me to combine medicine, physical therapy, and my passion as a singer as a forum to reach people.”