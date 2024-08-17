Bala Mohammed: I Won’t Contest PDP Presidential Ticket in 2027 If Jonathan is Contesting

*Says ex-president has more experience than him

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As permutations continue on the 2027 general election, one of the presidential hopefuls under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has said that he will not contest for the party’s presidential ticket if former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to run again.

Mohammed, who disclosed this yesterday after a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Save Africa Initiative, asked him to consider running for the presidency.

The organisation awarded him the title of ‘Champion of Peace, Unity, and Development’.



The Bauchi State governor who was the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Jonathan, said the former President has more experience and would do a good job if he had the mandate to manage the country.

According to Mohammed, “With regards to your call for me to present myself, I am still contemplating my chances as the leader of the opposition.

“I know there are good leaders within the PDP, especially my boss Goodluck Jonathan.



“I have always said that as long as Jonathan is around, I will not present myself for leadership of this country, unless he decides not to run.

“If we can persuade him to come forward, I will support him with my blood. Out of modesty, he is still not ready. I hope you will meet him and encourage him to run.



“He will do a better job because he has the experience. We know the prices of things; we know the level of inflation.

“During Jonathan’s regime, he was inclusive, addressing issues like the Almajiri system and creating initiatives for unemployed youths.

“His leadership recruitment was exemplary. We need leaders like him – young people with energy, foresight, and drive.”



The governor added that his criticism of the administration of President Bola Tinubu is part of his responsibility to help put the country on the right path.

Mohammed praised the achievements of the PDP, citing President Olusegun Obasanjo’s contributions to telecommunications, agriculture and infrastructure.

“The only carriageways we have in the northeastern region are from the Obasanjo era,” Mohammed said.

On the rotation of the presidential ticket of the PDP, he said, “We believe in rotation, and it is the South’s turn to produce the president for eight years, but they must earn it.



“We bought into the idea of removing subsidies, including me, but if it is not working – if it is not putting food on the table or giving young people hope – we should reconsider it,” he concluded.