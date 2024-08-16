WIND OF CHANGE

The launch of the CNG buses bodes well for the economy, reckons Grace Salami

President Bola Tinubu recently launched 30 hybrid Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses in Abuja as part of the Presidential CNG Initiative. Also on the same day, he received another 70 hybrid buses from Jet Motor Company to enhance the transport sector. Several companies have been contracted to supply CNG vehicles to the government in the bid cushion the cost of transportation and services on the people.

The buses donated by Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited were locally manufactured. Which is good for the economy. Each of the buses can accommodate 100 passengers.

This is a heartening development. CNG powered buses are relatively more affordable than petrol powered vehicles whose cost rose through the roof since the withdrawal of subsidies in May last year. Besides, CNG powered vehicles are climate friendly.

It is in consonance with the President’s National Land Transport Policy, a vision for a more efficient, interconnected, and sustainable transport system that serves the needs of Nigerians. Through these CNG buses, the administration has resolved to address some of the country’s energy and transport challenges, and to indeed propel economic growth.

As President Tinubu rightly put it, utilising natural gas to power the nation’s transportation industry would reduce transportation costs, enhance productivity and save the nation trillions of naira spent on the importation of petrol and diesel.

In fact, the administration’s renewed hope agenda in the transport sector provides a comprehensive assessment of current challenges and proposes strategic responses to enhance the sector, incorporating key considerations such as climate change, capacity building, and inclusive transportation. The policy also outlines actionable implementation strategies that prioritises seamless integration between different modes of transport.

The divestment into clean energy is in line with the administration’s desire to keep its end of the bargain of the Paris Agreement with regard to climate change while also reducing over dependence on petrol-powered buses for transportation.

This development holds a lot of positives for Nigeria. Like the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd., Mr Innocent Chukwuma, said while meeting President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, the commuting public would soon enjoy cheaper transportation through Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses.

It is the mission of the policy for the transport sector that the vulnerable public should feel the positive impact of the government.

With more buses coming and with assurance from other manufacturers, there is no doubt that in a short time, the public will have enough CNG buses on the road, which definitely will affect prices of goods and services across the country. This will also create jobs for the youth and deepen productivity among Nigerians. Food distribution will become easier in the long run, ensuring their availability in urban centres at affordable rate.

The CNG initiative is part of the President’s initiative to enhance Nigeria’s energy competitiveness and bring about transformative changes to achieve the prosperity the country deserves. The administration believes that the encouraging and promising signs in the CNG buses will enhance the county’s transportation system.

The ultimate aim is to end the huge dependence on petrol, especially by commercial vehicles which account for over 80 per cent of the nation’s petroleum demand. Many countries like Egypt have since signed on to the use of CNG powered vehicles to bring down the cost of transportation and other services. Indeed, India had since mandated CNG for all commercial vehicles since 2004 and are reaping bountifully from the policy initiatives. Nigeria is in good company.

Salami writes from Abuja