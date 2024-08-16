Verve Rewards Cardholders with Instant Discounts

Sunday Ehigiator

Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payments card and token brand has launched the fifth edition of its Goodlife Promo, a reward program designed to enrich the lives of its cardholders.

The promo, which runs from August 15 to December 31, 2024, offers instant discounts and rewards for Verve cardholders at selected outlets across Nigeria.

In a statement from the company, it revealed that “Starting August 15, 2024, to December 31, 2024, Verve cardholders will enjoy up to 10 per cent instant discount or rewards on every transaction at selected outlets.

“All you need to do is use your Verve card at any participating outlet, including NNPC, Addide, The Place, Sweet Sensation, Chowdeck, among others. across Nigeria and enjoy this amazing offer.”

Also speaking at the official launch event, the Managing Director, Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, emphasised that the Verve Goodlife Promo is more than just a rewards program.

Ogbunude said that it is a testament to Verve’s commitment to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

According to him, “Verve is continuously expanding its footprints across the continent and beyond. As such we are continuously exploring ways to stay ahead of the curve and competition.

“We have seen a growing number of Nigerians and Africans at large choosing the Verve card, and their steadfast loyalty motivates us to continue providing outstanding value.”

Also speaking, the Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said: “We are excited to launch another edition of the Verve Good Life Promo, which demonstrates our commitment to improving the lives of our customers amid our current economic realities.

“We understand that the pressure on consumers’ disposable income has increased, so, we want to cushion this effect on our cardholders. We believe everyone deserves a good life and are dedicated to making that a reality through initiatives like this. By offering instant rewards, we empower our cardholders to enjoy the good things of life they love.”