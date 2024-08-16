Tinubu: We Need More Strategic, Definitive Efforts to Halt Skills’ Exodus from Africa

*Nigeria, E’Guinea to strengthen defence cooperation, tackle oil theft via joint patrols

*Ekpo says $2.5bn gas pipeline project to boost nation’s economy, create employment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has charged fellow African leaders to make more strategic and deliberate efforts in addressing the exodus of skills and talent from Africa.

This was as the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, disclosed that Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea would strengthen defence co-operation, including joint patrols to combat oil theft in the Gulf of Guinea.



Also, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperipke Ekpo, has said the $2.5 billion 200-kilometer Gulf of Guinea Gas Pipeline agreement signed earlier yesterday between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, was aimed at boosting gas exports between the two countries.

Speaking at a dinner in his honour at the People’s Palace in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Wednesday night, the president said research and development must be encouraged with the provision of appropriate rewards.



His words: “Why are we complaining about healthcare problems if our doctors cannot have a home in our continent? If our nurses are faced with destitution, and if our judicial system is archaic?”

President Tinubu, who is on a three-day official visit, said development in Africa would begin when the continent starts to look inwards for solutions.

According to him: “Tribalism has no place in our nation or region. We have to strengthen the continent. Cultivate and maintain peace together and help one another.



“We have to develop our resources for our progress. Find solutions among ourselves and focus incisively on research and development, and reward those research and development programmes. We must bring out the results ourselves. We must not outsource them or sell them out.

“To the international organisations, we are partners. We will continue to be partners, but we must implement more than half of the results of the research established here. We have many youths to take care of millions yearning for progress.”



The president thanked President Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo for the invitation to visit Equatorial Guinea.

He said, “It is a joy coming down here from Abuja, and for me, it is a homecoming. We are one single family on the continent. We are like twins held together at the hips. We have nowhere to go, but to cling to each other.



“Our gathering here is a significant milestone in the history of Africa, particularly for West and Central Africa; between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. I am happy to hear very deep thoughts coming from my brother, the President of Equatorial Guinea, concerning Africa.

“Africa must solve its own problems. For the world, Africa is wretched and ragged, full of conflicts. We say no. Peace, stability, and democracy are the way forward for our collective and progressive development. We have agreed on that with President Mbasogo.



“We definitely will continue to promote peace and stability throughout the continent. Some of our other brothers in shackles are still there, at each other’s throats. We will both work together and do whatever is possible to promote peace.

“What we are seeing in certain parts of the continent and areas of the Sahel is not pleasant for our today and not promising for our tomorrow. We have to work together to make peace the focus of our development.



“Without peace, we cannot have development. Our problem is not that we do not understand what to do. We identify them, and we understand what to do. Our problem is how and when we should do them. I say the time is now. We had better roll up our sleeves, put on our knickers, and move strongly for the peace and stability of our continent.”

The President of Equatorial Guinea, in his remarks, thanked Tinubu for honouring his invitation.

“It is with utmost affection and respect that I would like to greet President Tinubu and wish him and his delegation a warm welcome to Equatorial Guinea.



“We wish to express our gratitude for your acceptance of our invitation. We feel honoured to host this meeting that brings us together in Malabo,” he said.

He called for more collaboration and solidarity between both countries, stating that “Nigeria has always held a special place in our foreign policy.”

President Mbasogo said the momentum and dynamism in the bilateral relations should be strengthened while highlighting previous mutual agreements in the areas of education, mining, defence, security, and agriculture.

“We recognise Nigeria’s potential and experience as the largest economy in Africa since 2015, and we consider it as one of the great global emerging markets.

“Mr. President, this visit is an opportunity to further strengthen our historical relationship to be much greater,” hesaid.

Mbasogo said deeper partnership was needed between both countries to fight piracy and insecurity while working with other countries of the African Union and the United Nations in tackling climate change, food shortages, and terrorism.

Speaking, too, to newsmen after Tinubu’s engagements in Malabo, Badaru confirmed that a joint committee was being constituted to oversee joint patrols, policing, and security on their shared borders and the Gulf of Guinea.

According to him, the collaboration would yield robust engagement and effective prevention of illegal activities in the region.

“There are discussions on defence agreement, not signed yet, but there is a joint committee for joint patrol, policing and security on our borders and the Gulf of Guinea, and that discussion is on

“When constituted, I’m sure we will have robust engagement or patrols on the sea that will prevent all illegalities happening around the Gulf of Guinea.”

Asked if the agreement would address oil theft, the minister replied, “yes, this is part of it. The security patrol will certainly check illegal movements of crude oil from both countries, which will really help reduce the illegal movement of illegal oil.”

Minister of Youth, Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, revealed that Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea were finalising an agreement aimed at promoting youth development and collaboration between the two countries.

Bio-Ibrahim stated that the treaty, to be finalised later this year would focus on areas such as peer learning, skills development, and transfer.

The agreement would also explore the possibility of Equatorial Guinea adopting Nigeria’s National Youth Service (NYSC) initiative.

Also, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperipke Ekpo, who addressed newsmen on details of the project in Malabo, disclosed that the project will increase Nigeria’s upstream gas production, generating significant economic gains for both countries.

According to Ekpo, Equatorial Guinea’s LNG, gas, and methanol plants would utilise Nigeria’s natural gas feedstock, creating a win-win situation.

The project is expected to create substantial employment opportunities in the gas value chain, with construction of the pipeline involving workers from both countries.