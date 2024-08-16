PDP Strategises to Reclaim Ebonyi in 2027

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Ebonyi State has reiterated their commitments towards reclaiming power in the state in 2027.

The stakeholders of the party in the state maintained that though the party was no longer in control of power in the state, all efforts were on top gear towards advancing the fortunes of the party across the 13 council areas.

In a communique read by the former Chief Whip of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and two term member of the Assembly, Hon. Humphrey Nwuruku, on behalf of all the stakeholders of the party, they warned their members against dragging their party to court over any clash of interests.

The stakeholders advised the party members to seek internal dispute resolution instead of taking the party to the court.

“We call on the members that took the party to court to refrain from such habit and seek the party’s internal dispute resolution or mechanism in the interest of the party,” the PDP chieftain said.

Nwuruku, who was the 2023 PDP Candidate for Ikwo North State Constituency, noted that the PDP stakeholders have re-affirmed their support and solidarity to the first Civilian Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu as the party leader in the state.

“We further commend the way and manner that he (Senator Egwu) has piloted the affairs of the party in Ebonyi State.

“That we strongly affirm on the unity and progress of the party in the State,” he further stated.

“We, the stakeholders of the party across the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State strongly affirm that the state is PDP and PDP is Ebonyi State.”

“Therefore, we are not deterred by the defection of some members, as we are focused on mobilising to reclaim power come 2027.”

“We call for the unity of stakeholders and members of the party in the 13 local government areas of the state, in ensuring the progress of the party in line with the constitution of the party,” Nwuruku said.