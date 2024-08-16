Ogun’s Continuous Search for Progressive Governance

Biodun Osinubi writes about the search for an experienced politician with progressive pedigree to govern the Gateway State come 2027 with a submission that the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, may as well fit into the card.

Reading through the seminal treatise “Path to Nigerian Freedom” by the visionary Chief ObafemiAwolowo, one discerns the foundational tenets of progressive politics that have solidified his legendary stature, particularly in South West Nigeria.

Since its publication in 1947, politicians have astutely leveraged “progressive principles,” embodying social justice and servant leadership, to garner electoral support.

By associating themselves with Awolowo’s esteemed name, they appropriate regional identity and solidarity, tapping into his vast political capital.

However, a critical examination reveals a stark disconnect between their claims and commitment to the progressive politics paradigm. In Ogun State, Awolowo’s home state, successive governors have exploited his legacy to gain power, yet failed to emulate his exemplary leadership. The administration of Chief OlabisiOnabanjo, over 45 years ago, remains the golden era of civilian governance in Ogun State, a testament to the enduring impact of genuine progressive leadership.

In contrast, subsequent governments have fallen short of Awolowo’s ideals, betraying constituents’ trust.

The question persists: how have these politicians remained true to selfless leadership, the paradigm for Nigerian progressive politics? The answer lies in their actions, not rhetoric. It is time to transcend the myth of progressivism.

Despite claims of progressivism, Ogun State continues to grapple with entrenched challenges: inadequate infrastructure, limited economic diversification, inefficient healthcare, subpar education, and pervasive poverty and unemployment. A nuanced examination of Ogun State’s gubernatorial legacy reveals a complex mosaic of accomplishments and challenges.

The Fourth Republic has witnessed a succession of leaders, each with distinct strengths and weaknesses. Governor OlusegunOsoba’s tenure (1999-2003) initiated laudable rural infrastructure development and educational enhancements, yet political intrigues and limited economic growth hindered his re-election prospects. Governor Gbenga Daniel’s administration, marked by self-conceitedness, was marred by corruption allegations and mismanagement of goodwill, compromising his claim to progressivism.

Governor IbikunleAmosun’s tenure (2011-2019) was marred by a parochial approach to infrastructure development, authoritarian tendencies, self-aggrandizement, and unfulfilled promises, including public spats with purported fellow progressives. His frequent party-switching raises concerns about commitment to progressive ideals.

The current administration, led by Governor DapoAbiodun (2019-present), has focused on elite-centric infrastructure development, neglecting grassroots education and healthcare. The 250-bedroom hospital built by his predecessor lies abandoned, while efforts are directed towards constructing an international airport. Despite the “Building Our Future Together” mantra, challenges persist in delivering campaign promises and meeting citizen expectations. Abiodun’s political pedigree, having previously sought office on the People’s Democratic Party platform, further raises questions about his progressive credentials.

Ogun State’s quest for transformative leadership remains elusive, as erstwhile leaders’ claims of progressivism have fallen short of the genuine spirit of Awoism and progressive leadership. The propensity for political party-switching betrays political opportunism, ideological ambivalence, and prioritization of personal ambition over collective interests, eroding public trust and credibility.

To achieve meaningful progress, politicians must embrace consistency, transparency, and accountability, prioritizing principled leadership, grassroots engagement, and long-term policy focus. Citizens must critically evaluate politicians’ actions, seeking congruence between rhetoric and reality.

Among the numerous politicians who identify as progressives, Senator Solomon Adeola, fondly referred to as Yayi, distinguishes himself as an exemplary leader who embodies transformative governance.

While others may share similar aspirations, they remain unproven and thus untested. Although I have not had the privilege of meeting Senator Adeola, most of my neighbours speak glowingly about him. I’ve also read through his impressive track record, suggesting unwavering dedication to the well-being of his constituents and impact on the communities he has served in both Lagos and Ogun States.

His leadership credentials and commitment to public service are truly commendable, and I am inclined to suggest that he deserves consideration for higher office. His experience and vision make him an attractive candidate for those seeking effective and progressive leadership.

Senator Adeola’s distinguished political journey, commencing at the inception of the 4th Republic, has been characterized by remarkable achievements and triumphs.

His legislative expertise, exemplified by his pivotal role in fortifying the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, resulting in a significant revenue surge, showcases his exceptional leadership acumen.

Throughout his tenure, Senator Adeola has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to legislative reforms, championing bills that catalyze economic growth, educational excellence, and healthcare accessibility. His tireless advocacy for good governance, transparency, and accountability has earned him widespread acclaim as a champion of the people.

Empowerment initiatives, infrastructure development, and progressive politics have been hallmarks of his stewardship, embodying the principles of progressive politics. Notably, his sponsorship of the Federal Audit Service Commission Bill and advocacy for Lagos State’s special status underscore his dedication to progressive ideals.

If indeed he is interested in Oke-Mosan, Senator Adeola’s leadership promises a transformative era, cementing his position as a true adherent of Awolowo’s progressive politics. In an era beset by unfounded calumnies, Senator Adeola stands accused of prioritizing his constituents’ welfare by facilitating federal projects in his capacity as chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. Is this truly a transgression worthy of censure? We must reexamine our values and recognize the merit in championing the needs of one’s constituents.

As Nigeria navigates the complexities of its future, Senator Adeola shines forth as a luminary, illuminating the path towards a resplendent tomorrow. His unwavering commitment to progressive ideals and vision remains unshakeable, transcending the confines of circumstance and birthplace. However, one notices that his gubernatorial bid, understandably besets a sense of trepidation, akin to a traveler confronting uncharted terrain. Despite the conviction of his supporters in his transformative potential, buoyed by his philanthropic endeavours and exemplary track record, he exhibits caution.

Uncertainty beckons, casting a shadow of doubt. The entrenched hegemony in Ogun State presents a formidable challenge, intimidating potential contenders. His senatorial district, historically marginalized, has been denied gubernatorial representation for nearly half a century, fostering a sense of disenfranchisement.

Furthermore, the spectre of internal opposition within his district looms large, posing a complex obstacle. The legacy of intra-district rivalry, particularly within Yewa, threatens to undermine his aspirations and they have accomplices across the two other districts. This historical dynamics fuel Senator Adeola’s apprehension, tempering his ambition.

Well, as he navigates this internal conflict, the senator must reconcile his desire for transformative leadership with the harsh realities of the political landscape. Will he summon the courage to overcome his reluctance, or will the complexities of the terrain prevail? Time will reveal his decision.

-Osinubi writes from Ososa-Ijebu, Ogun State