NJC Recommends Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as CJN

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Kekere-ekun for the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Kekere-ekun is the next most senior in line to outgoing CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who bows out of office come August 22, when he clocks 70 years.

The decision to allow Kekere-ekun, who will be the second female to occupy that office was taken at the council’s meeting which held on Wednesday and Thursday in Abuja.



“The National Judicial Council at its 106th meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, held on August 14&15, 2024, recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“This is imperative as Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will formally bow out of office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday on 22 August 2024”, a statement by the NJC’s Director, Information, Mr. Soji Oye, disclosed on Thursday.



The statement disclosed that the NJC besides, also recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as judges of states courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various state governors and Mr. President.

According to the statement, six persons were recommended as judges in Kwara State and they are; 1. Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi 2. Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho 3. Folorunsho, Oba Muritala 4. Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo 5. Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike 6. Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan3.



Kaduna State has one in the person of Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru while Benue State has four and they are; 1. Kor, Vincent Tersoo 2. Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna 3. Adagba, Nguhemen Julie 4. Tor, Damian Tersugh.



Besides, two persons, Onche Ogah Inalegwu and Igba Theophilus Terhile were recommended as judges of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal.

The NJC similarly recommended eight persons as judges for the Rivers State High Court and they are; 1. Onyiri, Frank 2. Ugoji, Victor Chinedum 3. Obomanu, Godswill Vidal 4. Oguguo, Rita Chituru 5. Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah 6. Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester 7. Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi 8. Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi

Ondo also has six persons recommended as judges of the State High Court. They are; 1. Daomi, Williams Adebisi 2. Fabuluje, Adewumi William 3. Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle, Idowu 4. Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness 5. Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah 6. Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Lawal Munir was recommended as Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, FCT.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective state governors”, the statement added.