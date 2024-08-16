Nigeria Records 39 Cases of Mpox as NCDC Issues Health Advisory

*Cholera claims 178 livesOnyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As concerns mount over the outbreak of Mpox virus disease across the globe, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that 39 cases have already been reported in the country.

In response, the centre has issued a health advisory to help halt further spread of the disease.

NCDC also said that it has notified all public and private hospitals about the Mpox alert, sending out a list of referral isolation/treatment centres across the six geopolitical zones and reference.

Similarly, NCDC stated that the country has recorded a total of 5,951 suspected cases of cholera with 178 deaths.

A statement signed by the Director General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, said that NCDC has been closely monitoring several endemic diseases including Mpox which has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International/ Continental Concern by both the WHO and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).



While providing updates on the ongoing outbreaks of cholera, Mpox, and other events of public health importance, Idris said: “So far, about 2,863 confirmed cases and 517 deaths across 13 African countries have been reported in 2024 alone.

“This alarming increase is linked to a new strain of the Mpox virus which emerged in eastern Congo and has since been detected in Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.”

He said that: “in Nigeria, cumulatively, a total of 39 confirmed cases and zero deaths have been recorded across 33 States + FCT, from the beginning of the year 2024. Bayelsa (5), Cross River (5), Ogun (4), Lagos (4), Ondo (3), and Ebonyi (3) leading the pack”.



Idris however assured that there was no significant concern on cross-border transmission of the disease for Nigeria

The Centre said that the National Mpox Technical Working Group (TWG), is coordinating Mpox response activities.

“As part of the government’s ongoing efforts, we are intensifying surveillance across Nigeria to swiftly detect and respond to any new cases.

“This putting all port health services across all 5 international airports, 10 seaports, and 51 land/foot crossing borders on high alert. Diagnostic protocols according to the IDSR are now distributed to these locations and Port Health officers are on high alert and screening for suspected cases,” it further said.



It said that some states have also been put on high alert including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano, Rivers, Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom, Adamawa, and Taraba.

According to the statement, NCDC field workers are also conducting contact tracing and monitoring for confirmed cases to prevent further spread.

It further stated: “This will now also include declaration by travellers who have been to any of the countries where there is an ongoing outbreak of MPX in the last 90 days.



“Additionally, we continue to provide healthcare workers and the public with updated guidance on infection prevention and control measures and train SURGE staff as part of our preparedness and readiness for an MPX public health event”.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of Mpox, NCDC urged members of the public to adhere to proven infection prevention and control measures.

Among these preventive measures are avoiding contact with animals that could harbour the virus including sick or dead animals in areas where MPX has been confirmed, avoiding contact with any material that has been in contact with a sick animal as well as avoiding unnecessary physical contact with persons infected with MPX.



The Centre advised that efforts should be made to Isolate potentially infected animals from other animals.

In addition, it urged members of the public to practice frequent hand washing with soap and water especially after caring for or visiting sick people.