MSport is Chelsea FC’s Official Betting Partner in Africa 

MSport, Africa’s leading online gaming and betting platform, proudly announces a new and exciting partnership with Chelsea FC, establishing its role as the Official Betting Partner in Africa.

MSport, renowned for its technical superiority, innovative features, and exceptional service quality, stands as the premier destination for online gaming enthusiasts across Africa. With a unique User Interface (UI) and a commitment to delivering a superior User Experience (UX), MSport continues to lead the industry in markets such as Nigeria and Ghana, with ambitious plans for further expansion throughout the continent.

The signing of this exclusive regional partnership marks a significant milestone for both MSport and Chelsea FC. This new alliance highlights the visions of both entities, focusing on excellence, innovation, and connecting with a passionate fan base.

This new partnership will leverage Chelsea’s strong African ties to create unique opportunities for fan engagement. By utilizing MSport’s state-of-the-art betting platform, fans will enjoy an enhanced experience that brings them closer to the action.

Chelsea FC’s rich history with African players, has cemented the club’s deep connection with Africa. This partnership aims to further strengthen this bond and connect Chelsea FC with its vast fan base across the continent.

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea Football Club’s Chief Revenue Officer commented: “We’re delighted to partner with MSport in their commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and driving innovation. Africa continues to be an important region to the Club, underpinned by our large following of committed and passionate fans. This partnership underscores our shared ambition to expand our legacy in the African region and provide fans with an engaging and immersive experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Adrian Cheka, MSport’s Sportsbook Director, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Chelsea FC. This collaboration goes beyond just business; it’s about celebrating and strengthening the natural bond between two winning entities. Chelsea FC has a rich history with African players and fans,

and together, we aim to push boundaries and set new standards of excellence in the African market.”