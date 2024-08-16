  • Friday, 16th August, 2024

Golden Morn Unveils New Sustainable Packaging

39 mins ago

Nestlé Nigeria’s iconic breakfast cereal, Golden Morn, has announced the launch of its new sustainable packaging, underscoring the brand’s dedication to providing nutritious food while championing environmental responsibility.

In a statement, it said the update reflects Golden Morn’s over three-decade legacy of nourishing Nigerian families and its forward-thinking approach to sustainability.

“Aligned with Nestlé’s global recycling vision, the new packaging is a testament to the company’s pledge to ensure that more than 95% of its plastic packaging is recyclable by 2025. Crafted with sustainability at its core, the packaging utilizes materials that are easier to recycle, thereby reducing environmental impact and fostering a circular economy.

“At Nestlé, our responsibility, in addition to delivering nutritious products, also includes safeguarding our planet for future generations,” stated Managing Director, Nestlé Nigeria, Wassim Elhusseini.

“Today, over 80 per cent of all Nestlé’s packaging in Nigeria is optimized for recycling and we are happy that Golden Morn’s packaging has been upgraded to a designed for recycling laminate from the previous aluminum foil packaging. By embracing recyclable materials, we are not only minimizing waste but also reinforcing our leadership in environmental stewardship within the industry.”

 “Golden Morn is more than just a breakfast cereal; it’s a brand driven by purpose, dedicated to nourishing families across Nigeria, while protecting the planet for the next generation” remarked Category Manager, Dairy, Mr. Omofasa Orhiunu.

