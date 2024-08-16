  • Friday, 16th August, 2024

Ganduje: Alleged Looting of Sensitive Documents Relating to My Trial  Baseless

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje, has described the allegations that protesters looted ‘sensitive documents’ relating to his corruption case as baseless and comical. 

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State had Wednesday said violent protesters in the state seized all documents relating to the corruption cases filed against the Ganduje, which were being held at the State High Court.

However, the APC Chairman in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said  credible intelligence reports revealed that the protest, which tragically turned bloody, was directly sponsored by Yusuf’s administration.

The chairman stressed that it was alarming that a sitting governor would incite such chaos and violence within his state, putting the lives and properties of innocent citizens at risk. 

Ganduje noted that contrary to the claim by the Kano State government suggesting APC sponsored the recent violent protests in the state, rather it was the Kano State government that funded the protest to tarnish the image of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Ganduje, therefore, condemned this reckless and irresponsible behaviour, which he said was an attempt to destabilise Kano, undermine the peace and security of the region, and more importantly to tarnish the good image of the President.


He  maintained that the sponsors of this violence must be brought to justice to ensure that this does not set a dangerous precedent for other states.


Ganduje noted: “It is laughable that governance has been reduced to a huge joke in Kano State that the state government will condescend low to suggesting that demonstrators broke into a court and carefully selected documents relating to the trial of the APC National Chairman, handpicked them and take them away in this digital age, no discerning mind will buy into this pedestrian propaganda. 


“What happened to the documents with the government lawyers? The state government is bereft of ideas on how to run the affairs of the state and has always resorted to churning out myriads of corruption allegations against the former governor of the state Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his family who served the state diligently. 

“This claim is nothing more than a desperate attempt by Governor Yusuf’s administration to divert attention from their culpability in the violence that erupted in the state. 

“The insinuation that such critical documents could be carted away during a protest is not only far-fetched but also a clear indication of the state’s growing incompetence in handling both security and legal matters.”

“It is a known fact that the day before the beginning of the protest Governor Yusuf was grandstanding and telling people that he would join them if they wished to protest but unfortunately for him the people hired by the state government to execute the protest against the APC government went haywire against their initial plan.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.