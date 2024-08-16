Ganduje: Alleged Looting of Sensitive Documents Relating to My Trial  Baseless

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje, has described the allegations that protesters looted ‘sensitive documents’ relating to his corruption case as baseless and comical.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State had Wednesday said violent protesters in the state seized all documents relating to the corruption cases filed against the Ganduje, which were being held at the State High Court.

However, the APC Chairman in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said credible intelligence reports revealed that the protest, which tragically turned bloody, was directly sponsored by Yusuf’s administration.

The chairman stressed that it was alarming that a sitting governor would incite such chaos and violence within his state, putting the lives and properties of innocent citizens at risk.

Ganduje noted that contrary to the claim by the Kano State government suggesting APC sponsored the recent violent protests in the state, rather it was the Kano State government that funded the protest to tarnish the image of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Ganduje, therefore, condemned this reckless and irresponsible behaviour, which he said was an attempt to destabilise Kano, undermine the peace and security of the region, and more importantly to tarnish the good image of the President.



He maintained that the sponsors of this violence must be brought to justice to ensure that this does not set a dangerous precedent for other states.



Ganduje noted: “It is laughable that governance has been reduced to a huge joke in Kano State that the state government will condescend low to suggesting that demonstrators broke into a court and carefully selected documents relating to the trial of the APC National Chairman, handpicked them and take them away in this digital age, no discerning mind will buy into this pedestrian propaganda.



“What happened to the documents with the government lawyers? The state government is bereft of ideas on how to run the affairs of the state and has always resorted to churning out myriads of corruption allegations against the former governor of the state Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his family who served the state diligently.

“This claim is nothing more than a desperate attempt by Governor Yusuf’s administration to divert attention from their culpability in the violence that erupted in the state.

“The insinuation that such critical documents could be carted away during a protest is not only far-fetched but also a clear indication of the state’s growing incompetence in handling both security and legal matters.”

“It is a known fact that the day before the beginning of the protest Governor Yusuf was grandstanding and telling people that he would join them if they wished to protest but unfortunately for him the people hired by the state government to execute the protest against the APC government went haywire against their initial plan.”