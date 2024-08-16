Food Security: Presidential Coordinating Unit Embarks on Nationwide Engagements

* Seeks solutions to increase Nigeria’s food systems

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) has initiated a series of stakeholder engagements across the nation’s six geopolitical zones aimed at addressing the nation’s food security challenges.

To this end, a two-day workshop held in Abuja brought together representatives from Niger and Nasarawa States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to discuss collaboration and coordination systems across all tiers of government.

The Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture (Office of the Vice-President) and Secretary to the PFSCU Board, Ms. Marion Moon, said: “In alignment with the president’s mission to unlock Nigeria’s immense economic potential, we are focusing on fostering collaboration to respond to the ongoing food crisis.”

The workshops aim to provide sub-national representatives with an overview of the PFSCU’s mandate and gather feedback on current agricultural development mechanisms.

“Over the years, various initiatives and interventions have been implemented, yet we find ourselves in a food insecurity situation. A recurring theme is the disconnect and miscommunication between the three tiers of government,” Moon said.

She explained that there was a need to address the root causes of the problem in order to develop sustainable food systems envisioned in the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to her, “By engaging directly with those who implement policies and systems, we gain valuable insights into the specific challenges they face. Understanding these pain points is crucial for developing effective solutions.”

The PFSCU intends to use the insights gathered from the workshops to develop targeted strategies for consideration by the president, aiming to enhance agricultural interactions and resolve systemic issues across all levels of government.

Following the North-central stakeholder interactions, the PFSCU will continue the engagement series in the South-west and South-south geopolitical zones with further sessions scheduled in the coming months.

“The PFSCU, operating under the Presidency, is committed to transforming the Tinubu-led administration’s commitments into action, focusing on accelerating responses to food security challenges and setting Nigeria on a path to resilient and sustainable food systems,” Moon added.