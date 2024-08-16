Enugu to Clampdown on Churches, Mosques, Clubs over Noise Pollution

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Government has said that it will clamp down on churches, mosques and open air clubs whose activities constitute noise pollution in residential areas within the Enugu metropolitan city.

The Executive Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Uche Anya, made this known yesterday during a town hall meeting held to discuss how to implement the anti-noise pollution policy, effective from November 15, 2024.

In his address during the meeting, which had leaders of religious bodies and representatives from the entertainment industry, Anya said that the ECTDA had so far received over 1,000 petitions on noise pollution within the metropolis, adding that the government will no longer tolerate the development.

According to him, “Noise pollution remains one of the biggest challenges we have, it has been destroying our city and we cannot allow that to continue. We want to plan the city so that whoever comes into the state can have peace.”

He noted that a sustainable and serene human environment remains a strong driver of human productivity in space and time, adding that there is no such thing as a noise permit from the government.

Anya explained that while the ECTDA would not shut down religious bodies and clubs located in areas that may have been approved by the government, it will ensure that they introduce acoustic/sound proof for noise control.

“All concerned churches, mosques, bars and clubs must begin the implementation of the policy by removing all speakers positioned outside their buildings,” he said.