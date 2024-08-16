Edo 2024: INEC Urges Political Parties to Abide by Electoral Guidelines

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Ahead of the September 21 Edo State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on all political parties participating in the election to abide by the electoral guidelines.

The Edo Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, made the call during an interactive session with traditional, religious, and political party leaders in the state, Thursday, in Benin-City.



Dr. Onuoha said political parties did not play by the rules by not informing the commission about the commencement of their campaigns.

His words: “The campaigns started April 24. It is our duty to monitor campaigns to ensure that the political parties play by the rules

“At the local government level, inform the electoral officers that you are going for campaigns and billboards should not be destroyed.”

Onuoha said the interactive session became necessary to inform the stakeholders on progress being made regarding the conduct of the Edo governorship election.



He said the commission was ready to furnish all political parties with relevant information that would lead to a peaceful, free, and credible Edo governorship election, assuring the parties of a level playing ground without compromise and favouritism.

He also intimated the stakeholders that the official publication of voters’ register would be done August 20 with copies presented to the different political parties.

Onuoha noted that the recruitment of observers for the election was concluded while recruitment of ad hoc staff was ongoing.



According to him, the commission had already accomplished nine, out of its 13-point agenda set for the conduct of the Edo governorship election.

Responding to questions asked by the stakeholders, the REC, said the Edo State Security Network would not be part of security agencies for the election.

He said that vote buying and selling were electoral offences, noting that perpetrators would be persecuted by the relevant authorities.



He added that BVAS for the election were being configured, and the logistics arrangement had kick-started.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the session, Alhaji Abudulazeez Igbinidu, Chairman, Edo Council for Islamic Affairs, commended INEC for the progress made so far.



Abudulazeez however urged the commission to intensify measures to ensure that problems faced during previous elections were tackled.

He also urged political parties and other relevant stakeholders to abide by the electoral guidelines towards a credible and peaceful Edo Election.