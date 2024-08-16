Disregard Building Code at Your Peril, Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagos Residents

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, has warned against the wanton disregard of building code in Nigeria, saying doing so has consequences.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the second edition of the Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA) with the theme, “Professionalism Across Board in the Built Environment” held in Lagos.

He lamented that if professionals in the built environment comply with the code, the problem of building collapse taking its toll on the nation’s built environment would be half solved.

”One major challenge we face as a government is citizens’ strict adherence to building codes which often translates into complete disregard to building regulations by home owners and developers.

“While we realise that shelter is of utmost importance, we constantly advocate that as responsible citizens, there is a need to build right in order to have buildings that are safe, healthy and preserved for future generations.

”It is very crucial at this point in our history to enforce building regulations to the latter so as to prevent illegal, haphazard and poorly constructed buildings that are detrimental to the wellbeing of Lagosians. That is why we are strongly advocating that only professionals should be engaged in building constructions in the state.

”The question you might want to ask is, who are the professionals that should be engaged in the building construction industry? The answer is not far-fetched, they are: Builders, Architects, Structural /Civil Engineers, Geologists Mechanical and Electrical Engineers.

”I daresay that engaging only these professionals will solve 70 per cent of the challenges of building collapse across the state. Therefore, it is now mandatory that all relevant professionals in the built environment are fully engage in any building construction in the state.”