CAS to NAF Combat Pilots: Adapt, Innovate to Stay Ahead of Enemies

*As troops eliminate 147 terrorists, apprehend 381 others in one week

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday told Nigerian Air Force (NAF) combat pilots flying A-29 Super Tucano aircraft fleet, that they must continue to adapt, innovate, and evolve contemporary tactics to stay ahead of the nation’s adversaries, as new threats emerge every day.

Abubakar gave this charge while celebrating the achievement of a significant flying milestone of the pilots, who logged 10,000 flight hours on the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft fleet, in Kainji, Niger State.



According to him, “The world continues to change, and new threats emerge every day. Our commitment to excellence must remain steadfast, and we must continue to adapt, innovate, and evolve to stay ahead of our adversaries”.

Meanwhile, the high command of the Nigerian military revealed, Thursday, that troops deployed to different theatre of operations killed no fewer than 147 terrorists and arrested 381 others in one week, during coordinated operations across all theatres.

The military also disclosed that troops equally nabbed no fewer than 23 perpetrators of oil theft and economic saboteurs, as well as rescued 113 kidnapped hostages.



CAS Abubakar noted that the milestone represented the culmination of years of dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to NAF’s mission of “ensuring the integrity of the airspace by gaining and maintaining control of the air while retaining a credible capacity to fulfill other airpower tasks demanded by national defence and security imperatives”.



He said: “Reaching 10,000 flight hours is no small feat as it symbolizes the countless hours of training, meticulous planning, and flawless execution that have gone into every mission we have undertaken”.

The air chief also averred that the feat represented the exceptional skills, professionalism, and resilience of NAF’s brave men and women who have served and are currently serving.



A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, noted that the CAS also expressed delight that the milestone was achieved without any major incident on the aircraft, which he attributed to the high premium the NAF places on safety.

He said the strict adherence to safety measures emplaced are enabling the NAF to achieve the desired results.



Abubakar also paid tribute to NAF’s fallen heroes, noting that the milestone was a reminder of their sacrifices, courage and commitment which have continued to, “inspire us all and remind us of the importance of our mission”.

On the dynamic security environment, Air Marshal Abubakar reminded the pilots of the need to remain focused on the challenges ahead. He said the NAF’s efforts in the various internal security operations across the nation have been critical to decimating terrorists and other criminals as well as supporting ground offensives by own troops.



While praising the unit commander and crew for their tireless efforts at ensuring the accomplishment of all missions in support of NAF’s mandate, the CAS reminded them of the need to be focused and united in their purpose, and resolute in their determination to protect the nation and its interests.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ananaba noted that the 10,000 flying hours logged translated to an average of approximately 9 hours of daily flying time (or 270 hours monthly) for the past 3 years with no break.



He attributed this feat to the countless hours spent in training, the sacrifices made by the brave combat pilots and the unwavering support of the ground crew.

He noted that the 10,000 flying hours logged by the pilots in just 3 years and without any mishap was a remarkable milestone worthy of celebration even in the most advanced air forces in the world.

“Since its induction in August 2021, the A-29 Super Tucano fleet has been involved in several decisive missions in the various operational theatres across the country.



“So far, over 8500 hours flown on the fleet were dedicated to both day and night operational sorties against terrorists, bandits and other violent non-state actors threatening national peace.

“No doubt, the aircraft’s night and precision munitions delivery capability has undoubtedly enhanced NAF’s versatility, flexibility and lethality in all air operations,” Gabkwet concluded.



On his part, the Director Defence Media Operation Maj Gen Edward Buba, made the disclosure of the killing of no fewer than 147 terrorists and arrest of 381 others in one week while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He also noted that troops in the Nigeria Delta areas, retrieved petroleum products worth nine hundred and forty-three million, one hundred and sixty-one thousand, six hundred and eighty Naira (N943,161,680.00).



He noted that troops discovered and deactivated 84 illegal refining sites, adding that 920,800 litres of stolen crude oil, 88,760 litres of illegally refined AGO and 7,500 litres of PMS, were equally recovered.

Buba said that troops recovered 74 assorted weapons and 3,498 assorted ammunition, adding that the weapons include: “one dushka, one RPG bomb, one RPG charger, 42 AK47 rifles, 10 fabricated rifles, 13 dane guns, one FN rifle, one revolver pistol, one locally made pistol, 27 magazines, one AK47 dummy rifle, one AK47 top cover and one baofeng radio, 288 rounds RG55 ammo, 40 rounds CJ95 ammo, 2,466 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 470 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 73 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 112 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 42 live cartridges, six vehicles, 32 motorcycles and eight mobile phones amongst other items”.



He stated: “Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 15 dugout pits, 17 boats, 62 drums, one receiver and 27 storage tanks, 32 cooking ovens, two outboard engines, two pumping machines, two vehicles, one tricycle, three motorcycles and 84 illegal refining sites”.

He said that the recently rejigged war against crude oil theft operations in the Niger Delta has begun to yield noticeable increase in the nation’s crude oil production.



“Though we are not yet at where we want to be in terms of daily crude oil production, troops will sustain the renewed vigor and momentum till crude oil production target is achieved and exceeded.

Meanwhile, ongoing operations across other parts of the country remains focused on defeating and killing the enemy wherever they are hiding. Indeed, we are in a better place today, than at any previous time,” he said.



The director said that the military is constantly assessing its actions, adjusting and amending operations in order to annihilate terrorist across the federation.

“Accordingly, troops are working decisively to kill the terrorist, stop the insecurity and ensure the safety of citizens across the country,” he added.