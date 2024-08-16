Another Road Crash Claims 11 Lives on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Another fatal motor accident has yet again claimed 11 lives on the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway at the Arongwa axis in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government of Abia State.

The latest crash occurred barely 72 hours after five persons were killed in a road accident at Egbelu Mbutu on the same Isiala Ngwa South axis of the expressway. The state Sector of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed the latest road crash in a statement signed by the Corps Commander, Ngozi Ezeoma.

She said that the latest crash which occurred last Wednesday involved a Nissan Caravan commercial bus with registration number SSM 320 ZR conveying 19 persons, comprising eight male adults and 11 female adults.

According to the CC, the bus rammed into a HOWO commercial truck with registration number T2828LA.

Adding that five male adults and four females died on the spot while 10 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

She stated a combined rescue team from FRSC RS 9.31 Aba and RS 9.32 km78 Aba Unit Commands arrived at the scene of the crash within five minutes of notice and conducted rescue operations.

“The injured victims were taken to Ronald Hospital, Umuikaa, and Living Word Hospital, Aba, while the dead victims were taken to Alanwemadu and Peace Mortuary Aba,” she said

The CC further noted that during a hospital follow up on the crash victims, it was discovered that one male adult and one female adult died later in the evening, while one of the victims was referred to the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was excessive speed,” the Corps commander said.

With this latest fatal accident, the FRSC in Abia State confirmed a death toll of 16 persons comprising eight male adults, six female adults and two male children, between July 11 and July 14 2024. The total number of injured victims stood at 11.