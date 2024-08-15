The Silent Killer: Nigeria’s Unrelenting Fight against Tuberculosis

In Nigeria, a silent killer is claiming thousands of lives and leaving families devastated. But with determination and courage, the country is fighting back against the deadly scourge of tuberculosis. To combat this menace, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in collaboration with Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, recently in Lagos, launched the Private Sector Strategy to End Tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria. This milestone event marks a significant step forward in the country’s efforts to defeat the disease, which has ravaged countless lives and communities. Writes MARY NNAH

In the densely populated streets of Nigeria, a silent killer lurks in the shadows, claiming countless lives and devastating families and communities. Tuberculosis (TB), a curable disease, has ravaged the country for far too long, leaving behind a trail of sorrow and despair.

However, in a bold move to combat this scourge, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in collaboration with Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, has launched a Private Sector Strategy to End TB, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at harnessing the resources and expertise of the private sector to defeat the disease.

The launch event, held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, was a testament to the power of collective action. Development partners, stakeholders, private sector representatives, public health practitioners, and media professionals gathered united in their quest to vanquish TB. The atmosphere was electric, filled with organisationshope and determination as Nigeria takes a significant step towards ending the disease.

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Honourable Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, delivered a keynote speech that emphasised the crucial role of private sector engagement in the fight against TB.

“Public-private partnerships are essential to accelerating progress against TB. By combining our expertise and resources, we can deliver innovative solutions that make a real difference,” he said, his voice filled with conviction.

The minister highlighted the alarming statistics of TB in Nigeria, citing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global TB Report 2023. In 2022, an estimated 479,000 people fell ill with TB in Nigeria, with a funding gap of USD 273 million for TB control efforts. He urged private sector organizations to leverage their resources, technology, and influence to support TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care.

Prof. Pate showcased successful private sector engagements in TB care, including Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to TB care, Philips’ health technology innovations, and Cipla’s affordable TB medications. He emphasised the need for collective action, stating, “We must work together and explore all avenues to bridge the substantial gaps in resources, innovations, and interventions required to effectively control and eradicate TB in Nigeria.”

The Nigerian government is seeking support in three critical areas: providing molecular diagnostic machines to cover the 52% of local government areas without them, ensuring TB services are available in 50% of health facilities that currently lack them, and securing sufficient drugs to meet treatment requirements for TB-infected persons in 2025.

The minister expressed confidence that with private sector support, Nigeria can significantly reduce the burden of TB and create a healthier and more prosperous nation. He appreciated the commitment of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria in facilitating private sector engagement and acknowledged the support of USAID, the Global Fund, Stop TB Partnership Geneva, and other partners.

Prof. Pate urged stakeholders to “harness the strengths of private sector organizations against TB through this partnership.”

“Let us work hand in hand, leveraging our collective strengths to achieve our shared vision of a TB-free Nigeria”, he noted.

His words were met with resounding applause, a testament to the commitment of all stakeholders present.

Director of Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, emphasised the significance of the private sector’s engagement in the fight against TB.

“Today, we lay the foundation for a stronger partnership between the public and private sectors to address the scourge of TB in our country,” he said, highlighting the urgent need for collective action.

“We must work together to mobilize the much-needed resources to combat TB in Nigeria”, he said.

Dr. Anyaike painted a stark picture of the devastating impact of TB on individuals, families, and communities, stressing that “TB remains a major health issue that requires our unwavering commitment and innovative approaches to combat it effectively.” He acknowledged the progress made in recent years but emphasized the need for increased efforts, stating, “Despite our progress, TB still poses a significant threat to our nation’s health and prosperity.”

The strategy launched aims to leverage the private sector’s resources, expertise, and reach to enhance TB control efforts. Dr. Anyaike urged private sector organisations to “leverage their resources, expertise, and innovative ideas to significantly improve the fight against tuberculosis.” He emphasized the importance of mobilizing resources to improve TB case detection and treatment adherence, ultimately reducing the TB burden in Nigeria.

Anyaike expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Honourable Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, and Stop TB Partnership Nigeria for their support and leadership in the fight against TB. He also appreciated the contributions of development partners and stakeholders, stating, “Your dedication and collaboration have been instrumental in getting us to this point. I am confident that with your continued support, we can achieve our goal of ending TB in Nigeria.”

Anyaike urged stakeholders to “embrace this strategy and collaborate in a coordinated and sustained effort to end TB in Nigeria.”

He emphasised the importance of collective action, stating, “Let us seize this opportunity to make a lasting impact and ensure a healthier future for all Nigerians.”

He reiterated the importance of the private sector’s engagement, stating, “This is a call to action for private sector organisations to leverage their resources, expertise, and innovative ideas to significantly improve the fight against tuberculosis.” He expressed optimism about the potential impact of the strategy, stating, “Together, we can reduce the TB burden and create a healthier and more prosperous nation.”

Acting Board Chair, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr. Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, emphasised the significance of the private sector’s engagement in the fight against TB.

While stressing the importance of collective action, she said, “Let us work together to mobilize the much-needed resources to combat TB in Nigeria”, she said.

“Today, we gather to celebrate a significant step forward in our relentless fight against TB. We will continue to advocate for increased resources, health policy reforms, and service integration for TB in Nigeria,” she added.

Ogbuji-Ladipo highlighted the progress made through advocacy efforts and collaboration with state and non-state actors. She emphasized the importance of mobilizing critical stakeholders for increased domestic resources to support TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care, and reducing stigma and discrimination associated with TB.

She expressed gratitude to Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Honourable Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, and partners for his support, stating, “Your invaluable support and collaboration have been the cornerstone of our success, creating a robust framework for sustainable impact.”

The Private Sector Strategy launch is a testimony to the continued commitment of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to ending TB in Nigeria.

The Private Sector Strategy to End TB in Nigeria marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to combat the disease. With collective efforts and a coordinated approach, Nigeria can make significant strides towards ending TB and creating a healthier future for all.

As the country moves forward in this fight, the stories of those affected by TB serve as a reminder of the devastating impact of the disease. TB has claimed countless lives and devastated families and communities, leaving behind a trail of sorrow and despair. However, with the private sector’s engagement, there is hope for a brighter future.

The strategy aims to leverage the private sector’s resources, expertise, and reach to enhance TB control efforts, mobilise resources to improve TB case detection and treatment adherence, and ultimately reduce the TB burden in Nigeria. By combining forces, Nigeria can bridge the substantial gaps in resources, innovations, and interventions required to effectively control and eradicate TB.

With collective efforts and a coordinated approach, the silent killer can be defeated, and a healthier future can be secured for all Nigerians.

As Nigeria moves forward in this fight, the world watches with bated breath, hoping that this bold initiative will pave the way for a TB-free future.