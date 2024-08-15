SeerBit, Kuda to Empower Businesses with Payment Solutions 

SeerBit, a leading Pan African innovator in secure and seamless payment solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Kuda, a digital bank renowned for its commitment to financial inclusion, to boost the reliability and convenience of online payment for businesses and other users.

This collaboration empowers businesses of all sizes to provide a wider range of bank account payment options at SeerBit checkout, giving consumers increased flexibility in their payment choices.

CEO of SeerBit, Mr. Omoniyi Kolade said: “We believe everyone deserves access to convenient, accessible and secure payment options. Our partnership with Kuda offers an opportunity to expand our bank network and offer our customers a solution that caters to a broader customer base, thus fostering financial inclusivity and driving business growth.”

Noting the benefits of the collaboration, he added that: “This partnership caters to an even wider range of customers by offering Kuda as an alternative bank account payment method.”

Speaking about the partnership, Managing Director, Kuda Microfinance Bank, Musty Mustapha, said: “Our partnership with SeerBit underscores our commitment to providing secure and user-friendly financial services. With their Kuda Pay ID, our customers can make online payments without the fear of exposing their debit card details, ensuring peace of mind in every transaction.”