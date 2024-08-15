Osun  Spends N2bn on 267 Micro Projects 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State General Manager, Community and Social Development Agency, Mrs. Funmi Abokede, yesterday revealed that the state government had committed about N2 billion for the completion of over 267 micro projects across the state this year.

According to her, the projects also included facilities to alleviate the problems being faced by persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the media engagement on programme for result (P for R) and Osun Cares (DLI 1.4) programme implementation, Abokede noted that the funds was made available by the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, because of his interest in the development of the state.

According to her, “Governor Adeleke has continually given full support for micro projects widely spread across the state.”

The general manager stressed that community Action for Resilience and Economic stimulus of the agency would equally focus on the provision of water, education, health care and sanitation.

Abokede emphasised that the state government had equally assisted the agency with the development of centre for people with disabilities to showcase their beliefs and abilities in different trades.

She said: “In Nigeria, Osun is the only state that has Centre for People with Disabilities. We have the centre at Edunabon while some states have visited the state to copy the ideas.”

Speaking further on the micro projects across the state, she warned communities involved to put up maintenance culture and sustainability so that the projects could last long and be of benefit for them all.

However, in an efforts to further grease the wheel of development in the rural areas, Abokede called on the state government to ensure more funds for the agency for more micro projects in the rural areas of the state.

She assured Governor Adeleke of the agency’s full support in an efforts to bring development to the rural communities in the state.

She, however, tasked the journalists on the need to give total support for the agency by educating communities on the maintenance and sustainability of the projects executed by the agency in their various communities.