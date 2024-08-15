Nigerian Women Coaches Deep into Second Module of CAF C-License Course

A total of 30 women coaches have intensified their learning in the second of a three-module CAF C-License Coaching Course that started in the Federal Capital, Abuja last month.

The first module, held at the NFF/FIFA Technical Centre, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja held 15th – 25th July, and was followed by a two-week internship at various clubs by the coaches.

“The second module started on Monday, and we are generally impressed by the discipline, dedication and commitment of the coaches to the entire programme,” NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen told thenff.com.

Former Nigeria captain and coach Eguavoen also confirmed that this second module, which will come to a close on Friday, 16th August, will be followed by another two-week internship, 23rd August – 4th September.

The third module, which comes with examinations for the participants, will take place from 9th – 19th September.

Dr. Terry Babatunde Eguaoje, NFF’s Head of Education, is among the coach educators’ team, which also includes Coaches Isah Ladan Bosso, Wemimo Olanrewaju and Lawrence Ndaks.

Among the 30 participants are former Super Falcons’ stars Precious Dede, Joy Jegede, Esther Michael, Maureen Eke, Otas Ogbonmwan, Vera Okolo, Cecilia Nku, Taiwo Ajobiewe, Gloria Ofoegbu and Amenze Aighewi. There is also Barr. Victoria Nlemigbo and retired FIFA referee Folusho Ajayi.