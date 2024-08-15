NGO Says Declining Trust in Hospital-based Care Worrisome

Omolabake Fasogbon

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Sustainable Development Goals for Her Initiative(SDGforHer) has decried apathy for conventional healthcare in underserved communities, highlighting the urgency to intensify sensitization in this regard.

It noted this as being detrimental to Nigeria’s health care profile as well as heightens mortality risks in the country.

During a health drive for women in Makoko community, Lagos, Founder of the organization, Hannah Ayilaran-Omon observed a trend of distrust for orthodox care amongst over 200 women reached during the exercise, worrying that the situation was almost the same in rural communities.

She cited inherent dangers of this mindset to have fuelled wrong and late treatment of ailments, as she reiterated organization’s the objectives to safeguard women and children’s health, while preventing avoidable deaths.

She explained that the outreach held in partnership withTotal Health Trust and Alternative Bank’s Food Bank project sought to enrich physical health of women who are mostly victims of marginalization.

“This exercise aligns with our goals of driving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that partain to women,including gender equality and good health. For eight months consecutively, we have taken our outreach programme to different communities across the country, addressing specific challenges of over 1500 females of different age groups. We are championing health drive in Makoko today because of our understanding of the women’s challenges in accessing maternal and antenatal services”

Head of Corporate Social Investment at Alternative Bank, Solomon Okonkwo explained that partnering with (SDGforHer) would amplify and drive SDGs achievement as per the company’s vision.

“We believe that achieving one SDG goal is a stepping stone to realising others . By our alliance with the initiative, we hope to reach women in vulnerable communities with all-round empowerment, including good health and financial independence.”

Representing Total Health Trust, Dr. Eyitayo Abejide addressed the locals to prioritise insurance coverage to enable them proper health planning and access quality medical intervention at affordable cost.

Beneficiaries of the outreach enjoyed one-on-one consultation with doctor, general health talk and medical checks including BMI, blood sugar, blood pressure monitoring and antenatal counselling.