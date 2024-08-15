Mbappe Scores as Lookman’s Atalanta Fall to Madrid in Super Cup

Femi Solaja with agency report

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman failed to reenact his Europa Cup final win last May yesterday as UEFA Champions League Champions, Real Madrid posted a 2-0 win against the Italian side in the Super Cup final match in Warsaw, Poland.

The result leaves only Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and Celestine Babayaro as the only Nigerian players to have won the Super Cup for their respective clubs in Europe.

The win gives Real Madrid its sixth time winning cup which itself is a record. Kylian Mbappe made his first appearance for last season’s Champions League winners and scored on his debut after Federico Valverde had put Real Madrid ahead with half an hour to play.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side could have filled their boots even more in the second half if it wasn’t for a fine display from Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso, with Real Madrid claiming their sixth UEFA Super Cup title – more than any other side in the competition’s history.

Naturally, all eyes were on Mbappe from the first whistle and it took just 15 minutes for him to have his first effort at the Atalanta goal. A clever cut-back from Valverde allowed the Frenchman a shooting opportunity but a wonderful lunging block from Isak Hien denied the debutant.

Despite the frightening quality in Real Madrid‘s starting lineup, Atalanta weren’t in Warsaw just to make up the numbers. They were willing to go man-for-man with the Spanish giants and press them deep in their half, even forcing Eder Militao to divert the ball onto his crossbar halfway through the first period.

In the first half of little goal-mouth action, Madrid spurned the perfect opportunity to take the lead on the brink of half-time. Vinicius Junior’s pass found Rodrygo in space inside the Atalanta penalty area but the Brazilian smashed his effort off the top of the crossbar with the goal gaping.

Madrid was almost made to pay for a mediocre first-half showing just two minutes after the restart. A delicate cross from Marten de Roon was floated to the far post and Mario Pasalic’s excellent header was met with a brilliant fingertip save from Thibaut Courtois.

However, Atalanta’s hopes of taking a surprise lead were dashed with 59 minutes on the clock. Vinicius’ exquisite darting run down the left flank saw him reach the byline and slot the ball across the six-yard box for Valverde to tap home, with Madrid turning the heat up at precisely the right moment.

The reigning La Liga champions should have had a second less than a minute later when Vinicius raced through on goal, but Musso’s outstretched arm rebuffed the Brazilian’s effort. Jude Bellingham could have scored from the subsequent corner, with Atalanta calling on their goalkeeper to produce another remarkable stop to keep them in the game.

But Atalanta could only keep Madrid out for another ten minutes and it was that man Mbappe who grabbed his first goal. Bellingham’s smart pass found the former Paris Saint-Germain star in the box and he made no mistake from ten yards, lifting the ball high into the top corner with his right boot.