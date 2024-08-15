  • Thursday, 15th August, 2024

Konga Amazes Shoppers with Back-to-School Campaign

Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform is set to cushion the effect of Nigeria’s tough economy on parents, teachers, students and school administrators with its Back-To-School campaign offer.

The soft landing, which heralds the resumption of another academic year across the country is the authentic sales campaign aimed at ameliorating the financial stress thrown up by high inflation to meet the diverse needs of the educational sector.

The campaign, set to launch on Monday, August 19, promises to be a game-changer for the educational community from the youngest learners to tertiary-level students.

The company has curated an extensive range of genuine products across multiple segments, as it is its hallmark, ensuring everyone can find what they need to prepare for the new academic session.

To this end, Konga will be offering an extensive array of educational materials ranging from backpacks, laptop bags, notebooks, electronic devices, lunch packs and stationeries, among others, to students of all ages to prepare them for an excellent academic year.

