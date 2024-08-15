Irate Mob Sets Community Ablaze as Gunmen Kill Monarch in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Gunmen have assassinated a traditional ruler the Onu Itama, HRH, Shagari Ebijego on Monday evening near his palace in Itama community, Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi State.

Sources hinted that the hired assassins were trailing the monarch while he was taking a stroll within his palace around 9.00p.m when sporadic shooting started.

Family sources pointed out that subjects of the late traditional ruler and his personal guards could not come out to ascertain what was happening immediately until the shooting seized and assassins fled the scene with their motorcycle to unknown destination.

It was gathered that the lifeless body of the traditional ruler was found on the road close to his palace in Itama community.

Family sources said that even though they could not finger the reason for the assassins, but the late Onu Itama, has been involved in series of chieftaincy tussles and land dispute matters with some groups of people in the community since his assumption of office.

The Itama community which was thrown into mourning mood since the sad incident took place started witnessing another scene of uprising crisis as arsonists took over the community.

Apparently irked by the tragic incident, youths in the community woke up on Tuesday morning and started burning houses and destroying property of those suspected to be behind the brutal murder of the community chief.

It was gathered that Police personnel were immediately drafted from Egume Divisional Police Office along with some army personnel to the community to keep peace. No fewer than 12 irate youths have been arrested by the combined forces while many flee the town.

The community has been deserted as many took to their heels for fear of arrest or being hurt by the angry youths on rampage.

It was reliably gathered that another group of irate youths stormed Itama community on Tuesday night, looted large quantity of red oil, foods items and property and set houses ablaze.

Late chief Job Shagari Ebijego was until his death known for his wisdom, Justice, unbiased umpire and dedication to the well-being of his people. His untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the region, with many calling for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Before late Ebijego retired and ascended the throne of Onu Itama community, he was a police officer at Kaduna police command in Kaduna state.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Egume whose identity was not immediately known, said the situation is partially calm but has sent more personnel to the area.

So far 12 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

On the assassination of the monarch, the DPO said he is not in position to speak on the murder.

All efforts to contact the Kogi state police command police public relations officer, SP. Williams Aya failed as he did not take his calls.