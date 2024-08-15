AVEVA Unveils New Software Capabilities and Pricing Structure

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced updated capabilities and commercial models for their award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/SCADA software.

New features, optimised commercial models, and pricing make it easier for end users, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and systems integrators (SIs) to develop and scale HMI/SCADA applications from edge-to-cloud, with the ability to incorporate analytics and CONNECT, AVEVA’s industrial intelligence platform.

AVEVA InTouch Unlimited empowers system integrators with the most comprehensive suite of HMI/SCADA technology available in the market today. It is an all-inclusive licensing package available in perpetual and subscription models with unlimited tags, clients, and scalability. The InTouch Unlimited package features comprehensive process historian and reporting functionality, equipping users with the ability to collect and unlock the value of data sourced at the edge, and from multiple plants and systems spanning the enterprise. AVEVA’s Senior Vice President, Monitoring and Control Business, Doug Warren, said: “AVEVA InTouch Unlimited provides unprecedented value for our system integration partners. This new offer, coupled with our focus on technical enablement through the Heroes HQ forum and bite sized video-based training content, makes choosing AVEVA HMI/SCADA products easier than ever.” According to Warren, InTouch continues to be an innovation leader in HMI/SCADA since the technology’s inception over three decades ago, and AVEVA is committed to delivering products that make it easy to evaluate our software portfolio, develop tailored solutions, and scale to meet growing business needs.