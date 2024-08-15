2024 Poll: 29 Mimiko’s Political Associates Join APC in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Twenty-nine political associates of a former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

This comes amidst rumours that the former governor will soon join the ruling party.

The associates, who defected yesterday served with Mimiko as governor. They include: former Chairman of PDP, Hon Ebenezer Alabi, former commissioners, Jide Adejuyigbe, Gboye Adegbenro, Tunde Atere, Ajani Oladipupo and Chief Yele Ogundipe.

Also former members of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja, Alaba-Lad Ojomo, Kolade Akinjo, Gboluga Ikengboju and a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele.

Other appointees include Eni Akinsola, Funmilola Oluwadare, Solomon Adelegan, and Femi Bosede.

In a statement signed by the defectors after visiting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, they noted that they have resolved to join the ruling party to help galvanise support for the governor ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The statement read: “We the undersigned citizens of Ondo State, associates of the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, and political leaders in our own rights, after a series of consultations and discussions, resolved to join and have joined the APC, most of us have resigned from the PDP.

“Our reasons for joining the APC could be summarised as the need to be part of the processes that will lead to the election of Hon Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa as Governor of Ondo State; the need to be part of an obvious effort to reposition our state on the path of continuous prosperity and peace; and the need to contribute to the efforts of the President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to frontally tackle the challenges facing our nation and bring needed peace, equity and progress to the states and the country at large.

“We state that there are local and personal realities that also underlie our decisions either as individuals or as a group. The fact that the PDP as currently run is not being positioned for victory either at the State level or at the national level makes our decision most auspicious at this moment. We agree that our nation is facing some challenges that are a result of cumulative errors of the past as well as direct unavoidable consequences of efforts to correct them by the current president.”

According to them, “We however are firm in our belief that a committed dedication to the path of reforms as being pursued by the President will definitely take our country out of the woods. Hence, our decision to be part of the solution rather than being part of the problem.

“We have in the past few days been mobilising our colleagues, friends and associates to join the APC across the state and be part of the progress and development that our state and nation is headed for. We do not boast of any magic wand but are ready to commit time and energy to the growth and progress of the party we have chosen to join, a party that has consistently proved to be more open to new members and new ideas.

“We are committed to working within our new party for the collective good of all. We need to state that many more of our colleagues and associates will be joining in the days and weeks ahead for the same reasons identified above.”