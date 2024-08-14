THE MENACE OF FOOD POISONING

Regulators should be alive to their responsibilities

A 70-year-old woman, her son and grandchildren died last week in Ilorin, Kwara State, after reportedly consuming ‘amala’, in a suspected case of food poisoning. The victims were reportedly rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) where they passed away. “Some are doing well and hopefully, following intensive medical treatment, should be able to recover fully. It was observed that the residence was in a location where personal and environmental hygiene was not optimal,” the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina El-Imam, said while confirming the incident. “This is a case of chemical food poisoning, potentially due to under-processed cassava used in the production of lafun.”

While we commiserate with the family of the deceased, it is important that there be a campaign on cassava-based dishes which are widely consumed in Nigeria, where it is a major source of carbohydrates. They are by far the commonest meals, with popular appeal to the poor. But cassava has one major drawback: When poorly processed, the roots and leaves contain a substance named Linamarin which when eaten is converted to cyanide, a poisonous gas which could be fatal when inhaled or ingested. Experts say that poor preparation of cassava meals can leave enough of the poisonous substance to cause acute intoxication, and even death.

Increasingly, many Nigerians are dying, ironically, from what ought to sustain and indeed, keep them alive. Across the country, there are disturbing incidents of deaths after meals. During this year’s World Food Safety Day (WFSD) on 7 June, the World Health Organization (WHO) disclosed that more than 200,000 persons die of food poisoning annually, with contamination as the main cause. “Governments can commit to developing or updating national intervention plans for food emergencies, strengthening food control systems, increasing surveillance and coordination capacity, and improving communication with food industry and the public,” according to WHO which enjoined consumers “to be aware of how to report or respond to food safety incidents and understand the consequences of unforeseen events at home, preparing themselves to react appropriately.”

For years, the issue of food safety has posed a daunting challenge in Nigeria hence an urgent need for strict compliance with laws on food preservation. For instance, experts have identified improper use of agro chemicals and pesticides to control pests on agricultural products and grains as one of the causes of the rising cases of food poisoning in the country. The consumption of food grains that have been laced with pesticides by vendors to preserve their shelf life and protect them from destruction by pests puts many people at risk of gastro-intestinal disorders and some types of cancers.

Nigeria must contend with the problem of food-borne diseases with their attendant social, economic and health costs. The whole essence of the National Policy on Food Hygiene and Safety that was launched in 2000 as an integral part of the Nigerian National Health Policy is to attain high level of food hygiene and safety practices which will promote health, control food-borne diseases, minimize and finally eliminate the risk of diseases related to poor food hygiene and safety. Implementation of the policy and other national legislation will address the unsatisfactory level of safety practices, which to a large extent is responsible for the prevalence of food-borne diseases in the country.

Food-borne diseases affect disproportionately the most vulnerable of society, the infants, young children, pregnant women, and the elderly. Therefore, the federal Ministry of Health, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and NAFDAC should mitigate all food poisoning cases by applying universal food safety practices. The federal agencies should ensure safety compliance by monitoring the quality of food being sold in Nigerian markets. But much importantly, Nigerians must be made to understand that cassava can be dangerous if not properly processed.