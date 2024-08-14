La Liga: Anticipation Builds as Kick-off Approaches, Live on StarTimes

As the 2024-25 La Liga season kicks off this Thursday, football fans around the globe, including those in Nigeria, are eagerly awaiting the action.

The season opener features some thrilling matchups, Athletic Club open the season against Getafe on Thursday. Kelechi Iheancho will make his La Liga debut on Friday when Sevilla meets Las Palmas in an away match.

All 380 La Liga games will air on StarTimes’ Sports Premium channel, with select matches airing on the Sports Life channel.

Barcelona is poised to start their campaign on a high note when they meet Valencia on Saturday.

The most anticipated match of matchday one is Mbappe’s debut on Sunday for Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe’s high-profile transfer to Real Madrid is set to shake up La Liga. His arrival not only boosts Real Madrid’s attacking options but also enhances the league’s global appeal. Mbappe’s presence is expected to draw more international viewers, making La Liga a focal point for football fans worldwide.

Spanish players have been making waves in international tournaments in 2024, with many of them plying their trade in La Liga. This dominance underscores the league’s quality and depth. The success of these stars in global competitions enhances La Liga’s reputation as a premier destination for top talent and a powerhouse in European football.

With the influx of talent and the presence of global stars like Mbappe, La Liga teams are poised for strong performances in European competitions.

For Nigerian fans, La Liga offers a captivating blend of tactical football and star-studded lineups. Players like Kelechi Iheanacho making his La Liga debut for Sevilla, will be of particular interest.