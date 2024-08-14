Hayatou for Burial on Friday

The former CAF President, Issa Hayatou who died a week ago in Paris will be buried in his native home, Garoua on Friday. His remains, according to family sources, will leave Paris on Thursday and arrive at Nsimelen International Airport Yaounde by 21h.

On the same day, there will be a wake keep in his Yaoundé residence till dawn. The next day, the body of Hayatou who was a Prince of the Garoua lamidat, will be buried according to Islamic rights.

A lamidat is a traditional Muslim chiefdom in northern Cameroon.

In a related development, the former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Dr. Bolaji Ojo-Oba, has described the late Hayatou, as a big loss to football and humanity, adding the Cameroonian

“The news about the death of former CAF President Hayatou came as a shock because I was looking forward to sending him my felicitations on his birthday,” Ojo-Oba, a former CAF and FIFA Security Manager stated.

He stated further “You can just imagine how deeply shocked I was when I heard about his passing but having said that, I’m consoled that President Hayatou did his very best for African football.

“His tenure witnessed monumental development across the continent and we can never forget his good ideals.”

“I think to say Hayatou was a true servant of African football’ is an obvious statement because he devoted all his life to the growth and development of African football, “the former Oyo State Commissioner for Sports noted.