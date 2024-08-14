  • Wednesday, 14th August, 2024

Hayatou for Burial on Friday

Featured | 19 mins ago

The former CAF President, Issa Hayatou who died a week ago in Paris will be buried in his native home, Garoua on Friday. His remains, according to family sources, will leave Paris on Thursday and arrive at Nsimelen International Airport Yaounde by 21h.

On the same day, there will be a wake keep in his Yaoundé residence till dawn. The next day, the body of Hayatou who was a Prince of the Garoua lamidat, will be buried according to Islamic rights.

A lamidat is a traditional Muslim chiefdom in northern Cameroon.

In a related development, the former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Dr. Bolaji Ojo-Oba, has described the late Hayatou, as a big loss to football and humanity, adding the Cameroonian

“The news about the death of former CAF President Hayatou came as a shock because I was looking forward to sending him my felicitations on his birthday,” Ojo-Oba, a former CAF and FIFA Security Manager stated.

He stated further “You can just imagine how deeply shocked I was when I heard about his passing but having said that, I’m consoled that President Hayatou did his very best for African football.

“His tenure witnessed monumental development across the continent and we can never forget his good ideals.”

“I think to say Hayatou was a true servant of African football’ is an obvious statement because he devoted all his life to the growth and development of African football, “the former Oyo State Commissioner for Sports noted.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.