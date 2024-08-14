Group Urges PDP Lawmaker Not to Undermine Tinubu’s Govt

Sunday Okobi

The Diaspora group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday counseled the member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, not to undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The group in a statement alleged that Ugochinyere of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was rallying opposition forces in the country in preparation for the 2027 general election..

According to the group, “Some members in the House of Representatives are concerned at the subtle campaign currently embarked upon by the opposition legislator to target and portray the APC-led federal administration officials supervising the petroleum sector as complicit in the alleged maladministration of the sector.”

The group said: “Last Friday, he led five other members to meet with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta where the former leader openly charged the legislators to work towards a reformed Nigeria where the country is transparently and efficiently run.

“Ugochinyere had explained that the lawmakers were in Abeokuta to confer with the former president on a wide range of national issues and to also express their solidarity with the former president and equally learn from his fountain of extensive knowledge on development and good governance especially at this challenging times.

“He said that Obasanjo saw the future of the country and worked towards it, having been at the helm of affairs as the president between 1999 and 2007 during which he laid foundations for strong reforms that brought progress.”

The APC group said the lawmaker commended the former president for the various reforms implemented under his administration and blamed past governments for not consolidating them in the interest of Nigerians while hoping that the present administration will find a way to make things work differently.

“If successive governments had consolidated electricity reforms, foreign policies, civil service reforms, and digital reforms, among other things, today, we would not be facing the economic challenge that is fighting us.

“If not for the foundation you laid in 1999, things would have been worse, and at that time you were doing it, most people did not see the future of Nigeria. We can see your effort in transforming telecommunication reform in the country. That you did in the civil service reforms, the establishment of anti-corruption agencies,” the group quoted the lawmaker.

The group alleged in the statement that the lawmaker “is believed to be reaching out to opposition elements and businessmen who are not happy with the administration to sensitise them to rally against the re-election of the APC under Tinubu’s presidency in 2027.”