D’banj Reunites with Don Jazzy for New Album 

The Kokomaster and a pioneering Nigerian Afrobeats star, D’banj, has reunited with his former music collaborator, Don Jazzy, to create a sequel album titled ‘The Entertainer.’ The duo in 2008 released the first in the sequel which featured hits like ‘Mogbo no Feli Feli,’ ‘Fall in Love,’ ‘Olounmaje’ and ‘Igwe.’

The new album is packed with sizzling collabos such as one with the award-winning Youssou N’Dour. In a message on social media, D’banj gushed about this album soon to be released.

“Behind every song is a story and ‘Worthy’ off my upcoming album holds a special place in my heart. Collaborating with the legendary Youssou N’Dour has been an honour beyond words. I present to you ‘Worthy’,” he said.

Born Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, D’banj co-founded the record label Mo’Hits Record with Don Jazzy.

By 2012, things fell apart for the duo and they parted ways on a very sour note — accusations and counter-accusations.

Much later, D’banj signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D music label as an artist but the contract ended in September 2016.

D’banj is the first Nigerian artist to have made a debut on UK Singles Chart with his hit ‘Oliver Twist.’ The track also debuted at number two on the UK R&B Chart for the same charting week.

The Kokomaster has won several awards including awards for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007, Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2009, Best International Act at the 2011 BET Awards, and Best-selling African Artist at the 2014 World Music Awards, amongst others.