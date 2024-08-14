Celebrating Eight Decades of Empowering Girls, Ireti Girls’ Primary School Marks Milestone

Ireti Girls’ Primary School has been a beacon of hope and empowerment for young girls in Nigeria for eight decades. With a rich history of academic excellence and a commitment to holistic education, this pioneering institution has shaped the lives of countless students who have made significant contributions in various fields. As the school celebrates its 80th anniversary, scheduled for November this year, Mary Nnah takes a closer look at its remarkable journey, its impact on girls’ education, and its plans for a brighter future

In a remarkable feat, Ireti Girls’ Primary School is commemorating its 80th anniversary, a testament to its enduring legacy and unwavering commitment to empowering young girls. This prestigious institution has been at the forefront of girls’ education, shaping the lives of countless students who have made significant contributions in various fields.

Ms. Omolade Onwumere, the 80th Anniversary Project Coordinator, said, “This milestone is a celebration of our rich history, academic excellence, and holistic approach to education. We’re proud to have played a vital role in promoting girls’ education and empowering them to become confident, capable, and compassionate leaders. Our alumni are a testament to the power of education and the impact it can have on individuals, communities, and society as a whole.”

The school’s history is a fascinating one, marked by pioneering spirit, dedication, and perseverance. Founded in 1944, Ireti Girls’ Primary School was one of Nigeria’s first schools dedicated to girls’ education. Over the years, it has consistently produced high-achieving students, many of whom have become prominent figures in their fields.

Onwumere revealed further that the anniversary celebration will be a grand affair, with a series of events promoting girls’ empowerment and education.0

Notable headmistresses and pupils who have made remarkable contributions to education and their chosen fields will be honoured, recognising their achievements and inspiring future generations.

Onwumere said further that the funds raised during the celebration will be used to support various projects, including infrastructure upgrades, scholarship programmes, technology integration, and alumni engagement.

The proposed annual lecture series will contribute to the advocacy for the girl child’s well-being, exploring critical topics such as girls’ education, gender equality, mental health, and leadership.

She emphasised the importance of community support, “By supporting Ireti Girls’ Primary School, the community can help empower future generations of girls and women, fostering a more equitable and prosperous society. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration and be part of our journey towards a brighter future.”

The school plans to sustain the momentum from the celebration by establishing an alumni network, strengthening the Parent-Teacher Association, and continuing outreach programmes, partnerships, and collaborations.

By involving alumni, parents, and the wider community, the school aims to create a sustainable, supportive ecosystem that fosters girls’ education, empowerment, and development.

In addition, the school will launch a mentorship programme, pairing students with accomplished professionals and role models. This initiative will provide guidance, support, and inspiration, helping students navigate academic and personal challenges.

Furthermore, Ireti Girls’ Primary School will establish a memorial fund in honour of its founding headmistress, Bucknor, who dedicated her life to girls’ education. This fund will provide scholarships and support to deserving students, ensuring that her legacy lives on.

As Ireti Girls’ Primary School celebrates this milestone anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to empowering girls and women, shaping the future of Nigeria, and contributing to a more just and equitable society.