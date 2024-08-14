Ango Vows to Seek Alternative Funding from Federal Allocation for FCT IRS

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The newly appointed Acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr. Michael Ango, has said his priority is to seek alternative source of revenue for the FCT that would allow the territory to fund its major projects from the revenue generated by the service with minimal dependence on federal

allocation.

He stated this, Tuesday, when addressing the management staff of FCT IRS upon assumption of duty following his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on August 9, 2024.

He stressed that the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had already shown that he was committed to doing so, evidenced by all the infrastructural development ongoing and completed in the last one year in Abuja.

Ango stated that there would be no room for laxity, incompetence or other negative tendencies that would not align with the vision and goals of Mr. President and the Minister of FCT.

Ango, who was received by the immediate past Acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Haruna Y. Abdullahi, said his mandate was to implement Mr. President’s vision for making Nigeria, a truly prosperous nation, that is able to provide its citizens with the opportunities and environment to meet their individual and collective aspirations.

He also added that he would work to support the agenda of the FCT Minister to create a modern and truly 21st century capital city that provides infrastructure, social services and a secure citizen friendly environment comparable to any developed nation in the world.

“We will work together to make the transition seamless, with minimal disruption to our day-to-day operations. For all the staff, we will embark on a new journey from today and I need cooperation of everyone in the Service. I thank you all for warmly receiving me and I look forward to working with all of you starting from now,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, Abdullahi said it had been a pleasure serving as the Acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS.

He said the service was excited to welcome a new administration filled with new bustling ideas and strategies that would further improve revenue generation.

He assured the new Acting Executive Chairman of his continued support adding that the service will ensure a seamless handover process to him.

“I will always be available for any clarity he may require. FCT-IRS has been my blood, my family for the last six to seven years so anything that pertains to the Service I will be interested in being part of it,” Abdullahi said.