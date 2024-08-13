  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

Tinubu Presides Over National Council of States Meeting

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Buhari, Jonathan in attendance 

* Abubakar, Gowon attends virtually 

* Obasanjo, Babangida absent

* State govs, FCT minister also present 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is about now presiding over the National Council of States (NCS) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which is the first of such since President Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29, 2023, is taking place at the Council Chambers with former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan in attendance.

The meeting, which commenced at 12.27 pm after the recitation of both the national anthem and national pledge, is also being attended virtually by former Heads of State, Generals Abdulsalam Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Those attending the meeting include Vice-President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; some state governors and deputy governors. 

The inaugural NCS meeting, THISDAY learnt,   is expected to discuss the state of the nation particularly the economic challenges facing the nation.

The Council of States, which is a statutory body recognised by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), plays a crucial advisory role in the nation’s governance.

The council, which comprises the president as chairman and vice-president as vice-chairman, has all former presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, all state governors and Attorney-General of the Federation as members.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.