Tinubu Presides Over National Council of States Meeting

* Buhari, Jonathan in attendance

* Abubakar, Gowon attends virtually

* Obasanjo, Babangida absent

* State govs, FCT minister also present

President Bola Tinubu is about now presiding over the National Council of States (NCS) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which is the first of such since President Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29, 2023, is taking place at the Council Chambers with former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan in attendance.

The meeting, which commenced at 12.27 pm after the recitation of both the national anthem and national pledge, is also being attended virtually by former Heads of State, Generals Abdulsalam Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Those attending the meeting include Vice-President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; some state governors and deputy governors.

The inaugural NCS meeting, THISDAY learnt, is expected to discuss the state of the nation particularly the economic challenges facing the nation.

The Council of States, which is a statutory body recognised by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), plays a crucial advisory role in the nation’s governance.

The council, which comprises the president as chairman and vice-president as vice-chairman, has all former presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, all state governors and Attorney-General of the Federation as members.

