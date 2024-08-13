Serve Nigeria, Civil Service with Integrity, Tinubu Tells New HoS

•Describes Yemi-Esan’s tenure as exceptional

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday, administered the oath of office on the new Head of the Civil Service (HoS) of the Federation, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, charging her to serve the nation with integrity and transparency.

The President also paid tribute to the immediate past HoS of the Federation, Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan, describing her tenure as exceptional.

He said: “We must learn from her commitment to duty, loyalty, and great vision. She served our nation exceptionally well with dedication, guiding the civil service through significant transformation and reforms.

”Her dedication to enhancing efficiency, transparency, and professionalism has set a high standard for public administration in this country.

”As she steps down, we express our deep gratitude for her unwavering commitment and the significant impact she has made in our country. We thank you very much,” Tinubu said.

Speaking to newsmen after being sworn-in, Walson-Jack thanked the President for the confidence reposed in her.

According to her: “I must also thank the outgone HoS, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, for her mentorship and guidance throughout my career.

”I look forward to building on the existing reforms in a way that will bring innovation and creativity, so that the civil service can be more effective and efficient to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” she said.

Walson-Jack holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987.

She has held key positions in several ministries, including Power, Water Resources, Education, and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service.

She is credited with initiatives, such as the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Programme (FISH) and contributions to labour relations and the national minimum wage.

She is an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and an alumna of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Walson-Jack is the author of the novel, ‘Roses in the Thorns.’