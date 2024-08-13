Mele Kyari’s Strides at NNPCL: A Nightmare for forces of Negative

As the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Commission Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari has been a beacon of transparency and accountability. His scorecard is impressive, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. However, with great success comes great envy, and Kyari is now facing opposition from forces of evil who seek to tarnish his reputation.

When Kyari took over as GMD in 2019, he inherited a company plagued by questions about its business practices. But he has since turned things around with his Transparency, Accountability, and Performance Excellence (TAPE) initiative. He has published audited financial statements, made monthly financial and operations reports available to the public, and has been instrumental in the rehabilitation of refineries.

Despite these achievements, some individuals are bent on destroying Kyari’s reputation. A recent article attempted to rebut failed prophecies made by Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church. The article was devoid of substance and failed to establish any facts to support its claims.

It is clear that these forces of evil are motivated by jealousy and a desire to bring Kyari down. But their efforts will not succeed. Kyari’s achievements speak for themselves, and he has the support of the government and the people.

As the NNPCL continues to make progress under Kyari’s leadership, it is essential to remember that detractors will always emerge. But with determination and hard work, Kyari will continue to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.

The recent award conferred on Kyari by President Bola Tinubu is a testament to his hard work and dedication. The Presidential CNG Initiative (PI-CNG) is another example of Kyari’s commitment to driving the implementation of CNG across Nigeria.

In conclusion, Mele Kyari’s strides at NNPCL are a nightmare for forces of evil who seek to destroy his reputation. But their efforts will not succeed. Kyari’s achievements will continue to shine, and he will remain a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Joshua Oke writes from Lagos, Nigeria.