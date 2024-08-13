Kano Police Nab 873 Suspects for Various Crimes During Hunger Protests

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Kano State Police Command, has announced the arrest of 873 suspects for commiting various crimes during the recent #EndBadGovernanceprotests# in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Kano, yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo, paraded the suspects at the Police headquarters, Bompai.

He said out of the number, 76 suspects arrested for raising Russian flags during the protest have since been transferred to the force headquarters in Abuja, the federal capital for investigation.

“Welcome to this press conference today to provide a comprehensive update on the recent violent incidences that resulted in wanton destruction and looting of government and private properties in Kano State instigated by hoodlums under the guise of nationwide protest.

“The Kano State Police Command has worked diligently and professionally towards addressing the aftermath of these events, and these efforts resulted in the arrest of eight hundred and seventy-three (873) suspects and recovery of large quantity of exhibits as follows.

“Arrest and prosecution of six hundred (600) suspects for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, riot, theft, mischief and arson. Arrest and prosecution of One hundred and Fifty (150) suspects for violating the curfew enforced by the Kano State Government.

“Arrest of an additional six (6) suspects linked with masterminding the destruction, setting ablaze and looting of the Kano Printing Press (KPP) are undergoing investigation.

“Arrest and transfer of seventy-six (76) suspects flying Russian flags, including a foreigner to Force Headquarters, Abuja for discreet investigation on charges of sedition” he stated among others.

CP Dogo, explained “Forty one suspects were arrested for other major crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, while two (2) AK-47 guns were recovered as exhibits.,

The police also recovered substantial properties looted by the hoodlums at Audu Bako Secretariat, NCC Office, High Court Complexes, Kano Printing Press (KPP) and Super Markets.