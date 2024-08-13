Fusion Records Debuts in Nigeria with King Six, Mani Lapussh

The Nigerian music scene welcomes a new addition with the debut of Fusion Records. The label kicks off operations by signing two versatile artists: King Six (Sixtus Chidera Ohajiogu) and Mani Lapussh (Emmanuel Ede), both skilled in rapping, singing, and songwriting.

Both artists have in the past made several records that graced the Nigerian airways, including their viral collaboration, Craze.

Leading Fusion’s visions to contribute positively to the industry are Nonso Nkeonye and David Adeyemi. Their combined years of experience and deep understanding of the music and creative industry are poised to buoy the label into mainstream industry conversations. Their expertise spans artist management, music production, marketing, and brand development, providing guidance and direction as the label creates an uplifting space for artists to grow, thrive and reach new heights in their careers.

With a strong focus on artists’ development by encouraging creative freedom, Fusion Records hopes to be a disruptive force in the Nigerian music industry and beyond. The label also detailed plans for expansion into other territories in the near future. It hopes to attain this mostly by embracing a varying range of genres and styles that connect with a global audience with ears for culturally rich and dynamic Nigerian and global sounds.