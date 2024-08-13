  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

CHAOS OR JUST THE TRUMP APPROACH?

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said that foreign sources wanted to “… sow chaos throughout our Democratic process…”

As an interested observer of many elections, Australian, US and other countries, it would appear that most are chaotic so this is not unusual.

Surely the most chaotic component of the current US election is Donald Trump, and his early morning tweets although the MAGA supporters, as shown on TV, also seem chaotic, and maybe deluded. Elections should be decided on facts, policies, and not personalities. 

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

