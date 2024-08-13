  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

Atiku: If There’s No Evidence Yet of Better Economy, then Tinubu Has Nothing to Offer

Nigeria | 37 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, Atiku Abubukar, has said if by now there is no evidence of improvement in the quality of life of the citizens, amid agonising hardship, then President Bola Tinubu has nothing to offer.

Speaking through his spokesman, Paul Ibeh, Atiku said it was disappointing that the Tinubu administration had to wait for Nigerians to take to the streets to draw its attention to the desperate times.

The former vice president said, with regard to Tinubu, “There were certainly challenges before now, that’s why you were given the mandate. We know so many things were done wrong under Buhari.

“The economy went into recession twice under the last APC administration, because it knows nothing about economics. Nepotism, corruption were at a high.

“Whatever Buhari did wrong we are seeing a higher dimension under Tinubu. What we are witnessing today is Buhari pro-max. Divisions under Buhari have become craters under this government.

“How can the cost of basic food items come down when farmers can still not go back to their farms due to insecurity?

“Look at all the drama over the Dangote refinery, this is one refinery that the last administration, in spite of its failings, invested $20 billion tax payers’ money in.

“We had thought by now our domestic needs will be met and exports will generate the much needed foreign exchange for our development, but here we are asking questions.

“What is going on? Did this administration enter into any partnership with foreign interests to ruin this investment? Sadly, there is nothing in the horizon to show that this government is ready to solve our nation’s problems.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.