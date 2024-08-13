Atiku: If There’s No Evidence Yet of Better Economy, then Tinubu Has Nothing to Offer

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice President and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, Atiku Abubukar, has said if by now there is no evidence of improvement in the quality of life of the citizens, amid agonising hardship, then President Bola Tinubu has nothing to offer.

Speaking through his spokesman, Paul Ibeh, Atiku said it was disappointing that the Tinubu administration had to wait for Nigerians to take to the streets to draw its attention to the desperate times.

The former vice president said, with regard to Tinubu, “There were certainly challenges before now, that’s why you were given the mandate. We know so many things were done wrong under Buhari.

“The economy went into recession twice under the last APC administration, because it knows nothing about economics. Nepotism, corruption were at a high.

“Whatever Buhari did wrong we are seeing a higher dimension under Tinubu. What we are witnessing today is Buhari pro-max. Divisions under Buhari have become craters under this government.

“How can the cost of basic food items come down when farmers can still not go back to their farms due to insecurity?

“Look at all the drama over the Dangote refinery, this is one refinery that the last administration, in spite of its failings, invested $20 billion tax payers’ money in.

“We had thought by now our domestic needs will be met and exports will generate the much needed foreign exchange for our development, but here we are asking questions.

“What is going on? Did this administration enter into any partnership with foreign interests to ruin this investment? Sadly, there is nothing in the horizon to show that this government is ready to solve our nation’s problems.”