Virtual reality: the future of online casino?

Over the past few decades, online casino has come a long waysince “The Gaming Club” opened its virtual doors. Microgaming was responsible for this inception and the game development company remains one of the big players in thebusiness. They have since been joined by other reputable game developers such as Playtech, Evolution, SG Interactive, and NetEnt and together, these companies are responsible for much of the improvement in online casino tech and the overall experience.

Although great strides have been made in the gameplay, graphics, sounds and other aspects that complete the online gambling experience such as customer service and sportsbooks, there is a lot more to expect for players and users of online gambling platforms. The constant evolution of tech is exciting many who work and operate in the online space, with a fewimpressive introductions to arrive on the scene in the coming years, including virtual reality.

A virtual journey

Like online casino, virtual reality has been around for a while, since the first VR headset was created by Ivan Sutherland, an American computer scientist in the 1960’s. Back then, this was of course considered groundbreaking technology. Nowadays, it close to being considered the norm. There are already games available to play on PlayStation that plunge a player into a virtual world where the senses are pushed to their limits.

But for online casino, the idea of virtual reality is to make the gaming experience more immersive and interactive. There are vast virtual worlds that have been designed to replicate physical casino establishments, like the ones found in Macao or Las Vegas. Once you invest in a headset, you can venture into virtual communities and even interact with other players around the virtual casino or around a poker table for example.

Of course, the experience can be slightly discombobulating at first as the eyes and brain adjust to the graphics and virtual movements. Even if you need to take a break, you can always resort back to the standard online casino play and classic games at the daily star uk, safe in the knowledge that you can still resort back to the clickety click of a mouse or touchscreen to play online casino games like roulette, blackjack, and poker.

What is still to come?

Virtual reality is very much embedded in the present in online casino gaming. The overall quality is improving rapidly, and we can expect further tweaks to be made to make the experience as realistic as possible. Graphics could be sharper and virtual worlds could be more detailed, but with constant technological advancements in video editing and spatial audio, virtual reality could soon merge into reality in the way we interactive with other players, press buttons, unveil winning hands. Since the 1960’s, virtual reality has been on an evolutionary journey that is only picking up steam now.